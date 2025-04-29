Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Nora Fatehi made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Nora Fatehi gained immense popularity for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2.

Actors and actresses in Bollywood often enter the film industry with big aspirations to succeed. While many have it easy and find success with help from the people around them, others work hard to establish themselves as superstars. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who went through intense struggles to get where she is now, a superstar in her own right. We are talking about none other than Nora Fatehi. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Nora Fatehi made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Nora Fatehi gained immense popularity for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. Her feature in the recreated version of the song Dilbar was such a hit that it made her an international star.

However, Nora Fatehi's success wasn't easy, as her intense struggles left a long-lasting 'traumatising' impact on her. In an interview, Nora Fatehi once confessed, "I came to India with only Rs 5,000 in my pocket. I lived with nine psychopaths in a three-BHK apartment, where everyone was sharing. I used to think, ‘What have I got myself into?’ I was not prepared for that at all. I am still traumatised."

Nora Fatehi then went on to speak about the struggles she faced, keeping up with the exploitative nature of some of the agencies within the industry. She said, "What used to happen was that the agency would make money out of you. They cut the pocket money, they pay the rent from that, they cut their commission, the air you breathe, and then they give you jo reh gaya (whatever is left), which is nothing. So we were on a diet of like one egg, Nutella, bread, and milk every day. It was really bad. Some of these agencies they exploit people so badly. We don't have laws and regulations for these things. I am serious, I need therapy for that time. It was a rough time."

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan's film Be Happy. Nora Fatehi's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 40 crore to Rs 52 crore. She reportedly charges Rs 2-3 crore for dancing on a song and Rs 5 lakh for brand endorsements.