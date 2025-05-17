Nimrat Kaur is best-known for working with Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi, and most recently, with Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. On the work front, Nimrat Kaur will be next seen in Section 84, opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty.

Nimrat Kaur is one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, who has made a name for herself on her own merit, without any support from the outside. Born in March 1982, Nimrat Kaur is the daughter of Major Bhupender Singh, an Indian Army officer. While Nirmat Kaur spent her childhood in Army cantonments in small towns, tragedy struck after her father was abducted and killed by terrorists when the actress was just 11 years old. Thereafter, Nimrat Kaur, along with her family, moved to Delhi, where she graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce, DU. Nimrat Kaur, after completing her studies, moved to Mumbai and started her career as a print model.

Nimrat Kaur also appeared in music videos, Tera Mera Pyar by Kumar Sanu and Yeh Kya Hua by Shreya Ghoshal in 2004, and also went viral as the Cadbury girl after she appeared in an ad for Dairy Milk Silk in mid-2013. Nimrat Kaur soon graduated to the silver screen and made her debut with a small role in the English film One Night with the King (2006). Her Hindi film debut came with Peddlers in 2012, produced by Anurag Kashyap. Nimrat Kaur reportedly gave 100 auditions in her career and earned a name for herself only through determination and hard work.

Despite being an active part of the film industry for many years, Nimrat Kaur could not achieve fame or stardom as expected. Her breakthrough finally came with The Lunchbox, in which she starred opposite the late Irrfan Khan. The film was both a critical and a commercial success and made Nimrat Kaur a star.

Nimrat Kaur now works in both web series and films and is often appreciated for the grace and honesty that she brings to her roles. Nimrat Kaur is best-known for working with Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi, and most recently, with Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. On the work front, Nimrat Kaur will be next seen in Section 84, opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty.

