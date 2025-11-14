Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Neha Sharma's father Ajeet Sharma is prominent Congress leader and has been a member of Bihar legislative assembly since 2014. He is fighting from Bhagalpur seat in the 2025 Bihar elections.

The 2025 Bihar elections took place in two phases with voting on November 6 and November 11 to elect the 243 members in Bihar legislative assembly. The votes are being counted on November 14 with NDA marching ahead. Ajeet Sharma, one of the prominent Congress leaders in Bihar, was elected thrice from the Bhagalpur seat in 2014 bypoll and the state elections in 2015 and 2020. But, this time he is facing defeat from BJP's candidate Rohit Pandey, who is leading by more than 4,000 votes till now.

Ajeet Sharma's daughter is the famous Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, who even campaigned for her father in the 2025 elections. Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself joining her father on the streets of Bhagalpur. She captioned it, "The city that raised me, shaped me, loved me — Bhagalpur, you’ll always be my heart. Every smile, every moment of warmth, every cheer — I felt it deeply. भागलपुर की प्रिय जनता का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया (My heartfelt thanks to the dear people of Bhagalpur)." However, it seems that her support for her father didn't translate into him getting votes.

Talking about her acting career, Neha made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the 2010 film Crook, which bombed at the box office. In her next film, she made a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Teri Meri Kahaani. She was then seen sharing screen space with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol in the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013.

Neha has also been a part of Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's comedy Mubarakan in 2017, and Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan-starrer period drama Tanhaji in 2020. She hasn't been able to give a solo hit in her 15-year-long career till now. In the OTT space, Neha acted in the legal drama series Illegal, whose third season released in 2024 and the crime thriller 36 Days, that premiered on SonyLIV last year.

Even without being a part of any major blockbuster and not giving a solo hit, Neha continues to enjoy immense popularity. She has close to 20 million followers on Instagram as she keeps sharing her hot and glamorous pictures for her fans. Her bikini photos often go viral on social media. Neha is also regularly spotted in the paprazzi videos clicked outside Mumbai's gyms.

