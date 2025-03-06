Neelima Azeem, mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, got married thrice. Twice, she married a Hindu, and for the third time, she wed a Muslim. All three of her husbands also had accomplished careers in the film industry.

Many actors and actresses in Bollywood, despite having relatively successful careers over decades, garner more attention on their personal lives than their professional achievements. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who made her TV debut with Doordarshan in 1989, a film debut just one year later, and is still active in the film industry. But, despite her professional accomplishments, this actress, to this date, has garnered the most attention when it comes to her personal life. We are talking about none other than Neelima Azeem.

Apart from being an actress, Neelima Azeem is also a trained dancer, learning Kathak under the guidance of Birju Maharaj and Munna Shukla. Neelima Azeem was born into a writer's family. Her father was Anwar Azeem, a journalist, and her mother, Khadija, was a relative of Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. Neelima Azeem, over the years, worked in both Hindi films and television series, but she garnered a lot of attention when it came to her marriages.

Neelima Azeem, mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, got married thrice. Twice, she married a Hindu, and for the third time, she wed a Muslim. All three of her husbands also had accomplished careers in the film industry.

At the age of 15, Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur met while studying at the National School of Drama. They soon fell in love and when Neelima Azeem turned 17, she tied the knot with Pankaj Kapur, who was 21 years old at that time. The couple had a son, Shahid Kapoor, who is one of the biggest superstars in India now.

On her divorce from Pankaj Kapur, Neelima Azeem once shared in an interview, that the decision to separate was not hers but Shahid Kapoor’s father’s. He moved on with his life, and the two separated.

Neelima Azeem then found love a second time in Rajesh Khattar. The two fell in love and tied the knot in 1990. They had a son, whom they named Ishaan Khattar, also a Bollywood actor. However, just after 11 years, both Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar also decided to go their separate ways, owing to compatibility issues.

Neelima Azeem, after separating from Rajesh Khattar, then met vocalist Raza Ali Khan. They did get married in 2004 but this relationship also did not last long, and they got divorced in 2009. On the work front, Neelima Azeem was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Mom & Co.

