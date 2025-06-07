Neelam Kothari was also famously known for her relationship with Bobby Deol, superstar Dharmendra's son. The couple began dating even before Bobby Deol's debut in 1995 with Barsaat. However, Dharmendra was against his son marrying a Bollywood actress.

In the 80s and 90s, Bollywood was ruled by some of the star actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. But there was one actress among these stars who was renowned for her innocent beauty and grace. We are talking about Neelam Kothari, best known for songs like Aap Ke Aa Jane Se with Govinda, and playing Salman Khan's sister in the blockbuster film Hum Saath Saath Hain. In her career, Neelam Kothari collaborated the most with Govinda, with whom she gave many super hit films. There were also rumours of an affair between the two, however, media reports state that Govinda's mother was the one who refused to accept the relationship.

Neelam Kothari was also famously known for her relationship with Bobby Deol, superstar Dharmendra's son. The couple began dating even before Bobby Deol's debut in 1995 with Barsaat. However, Dharmendra was against his son marrying a Bollywood actress, and so Bobby Deol and Neelam Kothari broke up. It was years later that Neelam Kothari claimed that it was not family that broke them up.

Despite some high-profile relationships, Neelam Kothari got married outside of the film industry. In 2000, Neelam Kothari tied the knot with Rishi Sethia, the son of a businessman from the UK. This marriage soon ended in divorce.

Neelam Kothari found love again with Samir Soni, who she married in 2011. Two years after their marriage, the couple adopted a daughter and named her Ahana. This was both Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni's second marriage. Samir Soni was earlier married to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar but that marriage had only lasted for six months.