Over the years, many actresses in Bollywood have managed to win the hearts of their fans, however, some exceptional divas became so popular that their evergreen beauty and superhit films are legends in themselves. We are talking about none other than Mumtaz, who was famous for her onscreen pairing with Hindi cinema's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, in the 60s. Mumtaz, regarded as one of the finest and most beautiful actresses, was the talk of the town, with filmmakers lining up to cast her in their projects. But Mumtaz was selective about her work, which is why there was a time she rejected a role in Dev Anand's film, which could have made her a superstar.

Mumtaz was the highest-paid actress in the 60s but she was famous for working on her own terms. In 1971, Mumtaz boldly rejected a role in the superhit film Haré Rama Haré Krishna. In the film, Mumtaz played the role of Dev Anand's wife and Zeenat Aman played the role of his sister. Surprisingly, Dev Anand's sister's role was first offered to Mumtaz, but the actress refused to do it. Zeenat Aman eventually played the role, overshadowing Mumtaz's character, and became an overnight star.

Mumtaz was a famed beauty of her time, so much so that superstar Shammi Kapoor even wished to propose marriage to her. However, Mumtaz, who was at the peak of her career at the time, was not eager to marry Shammi Kapoor because the Kapoor family, at the time, was against married women of their family working in the film industry.



Mumtaz eventually got married to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. They have two daughters. One of their daughters Natasha is married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan.

Many are unaware that when Mumtaz married Mayur Madhvavi, her frequent co-star Rajesh Khanna reportedly cried inconsolably. Mumtaz, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, admitted that people close to Rajesh Khanna told her that he was particularly sad after she got married to Mayur Madhvani.

Mumtaz confessed, "People say so, though I wasn’t here. Kaka was too proud a man to say it on my face. But people close to him told me that when I got married and left India, Kaka said, 'I have lost my right hand!' Apparently, he missed me a lot because we clicked so well and made such a great pair."

