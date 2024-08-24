Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Anushka Sharma, broke off engagement with MLA's son, is now married to..

In 2021, Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Adampur, Hisar MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, and grandson of former Haryana state Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Some actors are recognised by their name and talent, while others are more popular for their breathtaking beauty. Recently, at an event, a photo of an actress went viral which took the internet by storm. This photo was of none other than Mehreen Pirzada who has made a name for herself in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Punjabi films.

Although Mehreen Pirzada has not yet made a mark in Bollywood, her stylish avatar and elegance have always made sure that she grabs attention wherever she is spotted.

Born in 1995 in Punjab, Mehreen Pirzada was born to an agriculturist and a realtor, Gurlal Pirzada. Her mother Paramjit Kaur Pirzada is a housewife. She has a brother named Gurfateh Pirzada who is also a model and actor.

Mehreen Pirzada was always a stunner and this can be proved by the fact that she did her first ramp walk at 10 and also won the Kasauli Princess title at a pageant.

After getting into modelling at an early age, Mehreen Pirzada decided to pursue an acting career. She made her debut in 2016 with the Telugu film 'Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha'. She then made her Hindi and Tamil debut in 2017 with the films 'Phillauri' and 'Nenjil Thunivirundhal', respectively.

In 2023, Mehreen Pirzada made her OTT debut with 'Sultan of Delhi', opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Thanks to being an active part of the film industry, Mehreen Pirzada has garnered a lot of attention for her personal life as well.

In 2021, Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Adampur, Hisar MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, and grandson of former Haryana state Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

The relationship did not work out and the couple soon called off their engagement. Two years later, in 2023, Mehreen Pirzada announced that she was engaged to Chiranjiv Makwana. The couple recently tied the knot in Hyderabad.

READ | 'That scarred me massively, getting suspended...': KL Rahul finally breaks silence on Koffee with Karan controversy