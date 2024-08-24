Twitter
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune, four occupants injured

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several parts of this state; check forecast for other states

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

'Galati ho gaya': Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Anushka Sharma, broke off engagement with MLA's son, is now married to..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Anushka Sharma, broke off engagement with MLA's son, is now married to..

In 2021, Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Adampur, Hisar MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, and grandson of former Haryana state Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 24, 2024

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Anushka Sharma, broke off engagement with MLA's son, is now married to..
Some actors are recognised by their name and talent, while others are more popular for their breathtaking beauty. Recently, at an event, a photo of an actress went viral which took the internet by storm. This photo was of none other than Mehreen Pirzada who has made a name for herself in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Punjabi films.

Although Mehreen Pirzada has not yet made a mark in Bollywood, her stylish avatar and elegance have always made sure that she grabs attention wherever she is spotted. 

Born in 1995 in Punjab, Mehreen Pirzada was born to an agriculturist and a realtor, Gurlal Pirzada. Her mother Paramjit Kaur Pirzada is a housewife. She has a brother named Gurfateh Pirzada who is also a model and actor. 

Mehreen Pirzada was always a stunner and this can be proved by the fact that she did her first ramp walk at 10 and also won the Kasauli Princess title at a pageant. 

After getting into modelling at an early age, Mehreen Pirzada decided to pursue an acting career. She made her debut in 2016 with the Telugu film 'Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha'. She then made her Hindi and Tamil debut in 2017 with the films 'Phillauri' and 'Nenjil Thunivirundhal', respectively. 

In 2023, Mehreen Pirzada made her OTT debut with 'Sultan of Delhi', opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. 

Thanks to being an active part of the film industry, Mehreen Pirzada has garnered a lot of attention for her personal life as well. 

In 2021, Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Adampur, Hisar MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, and grandson of former Haryana state Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

The relationship did not work out and the couple soon called off their engagement. Two years later, in 2023, Mehreen Pirzada announced that she was engaged to Chiranjiv Makwana. The couple recently tied the knot in Hyderabad.

