Meet actress who got married 5 times, still remained alone, died in poverty, her last rites were...

The actress we are talking about was born in Raiwind, Punjab, British India. When her elder sister got married in a good household in Mumbai, this actress, along with her sister, came to Mumbai. Her name was Khurshid Jehan.

Many actors in Bollywood fell in love but their love was not returned in the same way. At the same time, some actors fell in love and then got married to their soulmates and are now living happy lives. In the Bollywood film industry, Kishore Kumar is often talked about for his 4 marriages. But, do you know there was an actress who got married 5 times in her life but remained alone and unloved? On-screen, this actress is still famous as the 'Lara Lappa Girl'.

The actress we are talking about was born in Raiwind, Punjab, British India. When her elder sister got married in a good household in Mumbai, this actress, along with her sister, came to Mumbai. Her name was Khurshid Jehan. But, fate took an unexpected turn when Sohrab Modi noticed her at the launch of his film 'Sikandar' and offered her a supporting role in the film as 'Aambi', the sister of Taxila King in 'Sikander', giving her the name, Meena.

Wazir Begum called Khurshid to stay with her to arrange a suitable marriage for Khurshid also, from among her husband's relatives, however, fate had other plans for her.

When 'Sikandar' was successful, Roop K Shorey offered Meena to work in 'Shalimar' and Mehboob Khan offered her work in 'Humayun'. Apart from this, she started getting offers for many other films.

Amid this, Meena received a notice, which was sent by Sohrab Modi. It was written in it that Meena signed a contract for three films with him and therefore, she cannot sign any other film till then. After violating the contract, Meena was asked to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation. She finally freed herself from the contract by taking Modi's wife Mehtab's help, getting the amount of money asked for by Modi, lowered to Rs 30,000.

It was reported that Meena married five times.

Meena's first marriage was to actor-producer-director Zahur Raja. The two met while shooting for 'Sikandar' and fell in love. Meena's second marriage was to actor and co-star, Al Nasir. She separated from him by the mid-40s, and Al Nasir went on to marry the actress Veena.

Meena's third marriage was to Roop K Shorey which lasted till 1956. All her life, Meena came to be known by her third husband's name - Meena Shorey. The couple separated after a trip to Pakistan when Meena decided to remain there while Roop Shorey returned to India.

Meena's fourth marriage was to Raza Mir, a Pakistani film cinematographer and film producer, and her fifth marriage was to Asad Bokhari, her co-star in 'Jamalo'.

Meena had three children including two sons from one of her marriages. She later adopted a girl child.

Despite tasting success early on and having a promising career, during Meena Shorey's final days, she became dependent on every penny. According to reports, after facing an economic crisis for more than a decade starting from 1974-75, Meena breathed her last in Pakistan on February 9, 1989.

During her last moments, Meena did not have even one of her five husbands present with her and all the arrangements to be made after her death, including Meena's last rites, were done by collecting donations.

READ | Meet actress who gave Bollywood its first Rs 100 crore hit, not Sridevi, Madhuri, Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika, Alia