Not every actress succeeds in becoming the lead heroine in a competitive entertainment industry but still makes a mark in the industry. One such actress, who became a star with her item songs, married the superstar's brother, however, later fell in love with 12 12-year younger actors.

The actress we are talking about has given some of the most hit songs but has now been away from films for a long time. She is Malaika Arora, best known for her songs, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Anarkali.

Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ when she was selected for MTV India. She became the host for Club MTV and later co-hosted the shows Love Line and Style Check with Cyrus Broacha. She then entered the world of modeling and appeared in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha' opposite Jas Arora.

She made her Bollywood debut as an item girl opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the movie Dil Se. She then went on to feature in several item numbers like 'Sone Ke Jaisi Hai Meri Jawaani', 'Dholna', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Hoth Rasiley', 'Anarkali Disco Chali' and 'Pandey Ji Seeti' among others. According to reports, she charges Rs 1 crore per song.

The actress tied the knot with Salman Khan's brother and actor Arbaaz Khan in 1998, after she met him during a coffee ad shoot. However, after a brief period of 19 years, the couple got divorced. They also have a child from their marriage, Arhaan Khan. While Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan, Malaika fell in love with Arjun Kapoor who is 12 years younger than her.

They became the most talked about couple in Bollywood and even had plans for marriage. However, they have now separated. Arjun Kapoor confirmed their breakup by announcing that he is now single during the promotions of Singham Again. Malaika Arora has now turned an entrepreneur with The Label Life, an “Elevated Essentials” brand that sells apparel styled by the Bollywood diva herself.

