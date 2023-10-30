Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

It would not be wrong to say that Manisha Koirala was in high demand after the success of 'Saudagar' and she became the first choice of every filmmaker.

Manisha Koirala was one of the top actresses of her time. The beautiful actress made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film 'Saudagar'. The film proved to be huge success at the box-office and Manisha Koirala became a star overnight. Manisha Koirala, however, failed to maintain her success and slowly faded away from Bollywood. Manisha Koirala belongs to a powerful political family of Nepal. Since childhood, she was fond of working in films and that’s why she left Kathmandu and came to India to try her luck in Bollywood.



Manisha Koirala started her Bollywood career with a bang but after few films the actress' career took a massive dip as her back-to-back films flopped at the box office. It would not be wrong to say that Manisha Koirala was in high demand after the success of 'Saudagar' and she became the first choice of every filmmaker. Manisha Koirala has worked in 6 films within two years of her debut.



After giving back-to-back flop films, Manisha Koirala's career graph kept falling continuously. Between 1993 and 1996, the actress had given a total of 11 flop films. Manisha Koirala's string of flops stopped with the film 'Agni Pariksha', which starred Nana Patekar in the lead role.



Manisha Koirala has given around 50 flop films during her career. Manisha is now planning to stage a comeback in Bollywood and she will soon be seen in veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Hiramandi'. Manisha Koirala has worked with nearly all top actors of her time, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.