Not every person finds true love and happiness in their life. There are many stories in the entertainment world where actors often find love again after an unhappy marriage, only to face betrayal again. Today, we will tell you about an actress who separated from her husband after an unhappy marriage. She fell in love again and became pregnant, however, the man she was in love with refused to take any responsibility for her and her child. We are talking about none other than Mandana Karimi, who made her Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor's Roy, and as a lead heroine in the film Bhaag Johnny.

Born in 1988, Mandana Karimi is an Iranian citizen who was raised in Tehran. She started working as an air hostess, but later quit that job to pursue a career in modeling. Mandana Karimi also did TV commercials with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Mandana Karimi was also the 2nd runner-up in Bigg Boss 9. She was last seen in the Netflix film Thar in 2022.

Despite success in films and TV, Mandana Karimi had a difficult personal life, full of ups and downs. Mandana Karimi married an Indian businessman named Gaurav Gupta in 2017. She also converted from Islam to Hinduism before she tied the knot. However, things took a turn when just a few months after marriage, Mandana Karimi filed a domestic violence case against her husband and his family. She later withdrew the case in hopes of saving her relationship, but the couple eventually got divorced in 2021.

When she was a contestant in Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show Lock Upp in 2022, Mandana Karimi revealed how, after her separation, during the lockdown, she got into a relationship with a well-known Bollywood filmmaker. Mandana Karimi shared that she kept her relationship a secret because she was not legally separated from her husband, but later she got pregnant with a baby.

Mandana Karimi recalled how after she told her boyfriend about the same, he took a step back and decided not to accept Mandana and her child. Mandana Karimi said that after facing such betrayal, she took a tough call and went for an abortion. Mandana Karimi even said that she did not want to give birth to a child who would not get the love of a father.

