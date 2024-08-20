Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, scolded Shah Rukh, Salman on set, career got ruined due to..

During an appearance on Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss', Shah Rukh Khan recalled how Mamta Kulkarni scolded him and Salman Khan during 'Karan Arjun' shoot.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, scolded Shah Rukh, Salman on set, career got ruined due to..
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are megastars now with actresses, directors, and producers lining up to work with them but there was a time when both superstars were scolded by 90s superstar Mamta Kulkarni. The incident took place when they were shooting for the song 'Bhangra Paale' from the film 'Karan Arjun'. 

During an appearance on Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss', Shah Rukh Khan recalled how Mamta Kulkarni scolded him and Salman Khan during 'Karan Arjun' shoot. 

He said, "Unko laga humari step badi kharab hai. Unka theek tha, humne gaana kharab kar diya. Main aur Salman khade the, Mamta ji ne humko aisa kiya (sharply whistles and makes a beckoning gesture). Pehle toh Salman aur maine dono ne udhar dekha…humko thodi na bol rahi hogi waise (She thought we did the step terribly. She did a good job, we messed up the song. Salman and I were standing, when she sharply whistled at us and made a beckoning gesture. Initially, Salman and I looked the other way, because we did not think she was calling us like that)." 

It was Salman Khan who then told Shah Rukh Khan that Mamta Kulkarni was calling him. "So, I went, aur unhone humein bohot clearly bola, ‘Dekho, rehearsal karke aaya karo kyunki main step theek kar rahi hoon aur tum log bohot kharab kar rahe ho (and she very clearly told us, ‘Look, please rehearse and come on the set because I am doing the step right but you are doing a terrible job),’” Shah Rukh Khan further said. 

He further added, "Hum itne khush ho gaye the lekin badi beizzati kharab ho gayi uske baad. Phir humne cheating ki, hum raat ko jaage roz subah 5 baje tak utni hi rehearsal karte the jitni shooting hai. Uske baad jab first time jab humne step kiya, we got it right and she got it wrong (We were so happy but when she scolded us, it was a huge insult. So we cheated, we used to stay up all night and rehearse till 5 am, but we would learn only the part that would be shot. After that, when we did the step for the first time, we got it right and she got it wrong)." 

Mamta Kulkarni was a superstar in the 90s and was once also a bigger actress than Kajol. She worked with many superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, among others. However, her career was ruined after she was allegedly accused of as one of the suspects in a drug case. She also had a tussle with Rajkumar Santoshi after the release of 'China Gate' which led to a further deterioration in her career. 

Mamta Kulkarni soon quit acting and chose to lead her life as a yogini. The former actress now reportedly lives in Kenya, away from the world of glitz and glamour.

READ | 'If they are embarrassed...': When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed desire to be like mom-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
