This actress, who was once bullied in Bollywood lives a peaceful and luxurious life in Los Angeles, far away from the noise of the film industry.

Mallika Sherawat, once known for her bold roles and fearless personality, was one of the most talked-about actresses in Bollywood. From making headlines for her film choices to facing criticism and media pressure, she has gone through many ups and downs.

Today, she lives a peaceful and luxurious life in Los Angeles, far away from the noise of the film industry. Let's take a look at her life:

Early life:

Mallika Sherawat was born in a small village in Haryana to a traditional Jat family. When she decided to enter the film industry, her family strongly opposed it. Her bold image and career choices didn’t sit well with them, and she was left to face the world on her own. But Mallika didn’t give up. She came to Mumbai and slowly made her way into Bollywood.

Her rise to fame and bold career choices

Mallika started her journey with TV ads alongside stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. She became a household name with films like Khwahish and Murder. Her bold screen presence and fearless approach helped her stand out. She was never afraid of picking daring roles and speaking her mind, which made her both loved and judged by the audience and media.

Personal life and public controversies

Mallika married Delhi-based pilot Karan Singh Gill in 1997, but the marriage lasted only a year and was kept secret. In 2017, she dated French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans. In 2018, reports claimed a French court ordered the couple to vacate their Paris apartment over unpaid rent. Despite the controversies, Mallika stayed strong and focused on her journey.

Was bullied

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “A certain section of the media was very… They bullied me and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because… And most of them were women. Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I’m really enjoying.”

In an interview with PTI, Mallika says, “There were so many accusations and judgements on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too. “I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country.”

Mallika also made a mark internationally. She acted with Jackie Chan in The Myth and played the lead in Hisss, a Hollywood film where she portrayed a shape-shifting snake woman. She also appeared on international shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, gaining popularity overseas and representing Indian actors on global platforms.

Her life today in Los Angeles

Now 48, Mallika enjoys a quiet and luxurious life in Los Angeles. She lives in a beautiful villa and often shares glimpses of her peaceful lifestyle on social media. After everything she’s been through, criticism, career highs and lows, personal struggles, Mallika Sherawat has built a life she is proud of, far from the chaos of Bollywood.