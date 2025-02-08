After many years, Mallika Sherawat recently made a roaring comeback with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Despite so many ups and downs in her career and personal life, Mallika Sherawat, as per media reports, has a net worth of Rs 170 crores.

There is no dearth of people in India who aspire to become actors and make a name for themselves in the film industry. Many men and women settle down in the city of dreams, Mumbai, in the hopes of leaving a mark on Bollywood. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who tried her luck in films and enjoyed success initially. However, she soon moved away from Bollywood to carve a niche as an individual. This actress, known for her bold career choices, now lives a tranquil life in Los Angeles, US. The actress we are talking about, whose film with Emraan Hashmi created a stir in Bollywood, is none other than Mallika Sherawat.

Mallika Sherawat started her career by appearing in TV commercials with Amitabh Bachchan for BPL and Shah Rukh Khan for Hyundai Santro. She soon forayed into films and became a household name after working in films like Khwahish and Murder. Throughout her career, Mallika Sherawat did not shy away from choosing bold roles and doing justice to them. To this day, Mallika Sherawat is considered one of the most outspoken actresses in the industry.

However, this journey has not been an easy one. Mallika Sherawat was born in a small village in Haryana to a Jat family. Due to her family's religious beliefs, her parents were not in favour of her stepping into the industry. Mallika Sherawat's relations with her family were strained when she entered the film industry as they opposed her decision, but when they saw how successful and happy she was with her career, they reconciled.

Mallika Sherawat not only earned a name in Bollywood but also took Hollywood by storm. She appeared in the movie The Myth alongside Jackie Chan and in the 2010 Hollywood film Hisss. Mallika Sherawat enjoyed a successful two-decade-long career but when her films stopped performing well and she got moved from lead roles to side roles, Mallika Sherawat decided to leave the industry.

After many years, Mallika Sherawat recently made a roaring comeback with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

As for her personal life, Mallika Sherwat was married to Delhi-based pilot Karan Singh Gill in 1997. The two later got divorced. She then dated French real estate agent Cyrille Auxenfans in 2017. The actress is now single at the age of 48 but is happy with her success and achievements. For the unversed, despite so many ups and downs in her career and personal life, Mallika Sherawat enjoys a luxurious life. Mallika Sherawat, as per media reports, has an estimated net worth of Rs 170 crore.

