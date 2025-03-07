Mala Sinha was a leading actress in the late 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s and worked in over 100 productions including Guru Dutt's Pyaasa (1957) and Yash Chopra's Dhool Ka Phool (1959). Mala Sinha was also the richest and the highest-paid actress.

Alda Sinha, better known as Mala Sinha, the talented actress of Hindi cinema, worked with many famous actors of her time in her illustrious career spanning four decades. Still, there was one actor with whom she could never work. Even when she got a chance, the film went to Mumtaz despite Mala Sinha's deep desire to work in a film with this superstar. Mala Sinha worked with almost every big actor in her career, including Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, and Shammi Kapoor, but she never got a chance to work with Dilip Kumar.

Once in her career, she and Dilip Kumar were going to be paired together, but due to Waheeda Rehman, they could not work together, and this dream of hers remained just that - a dream - for the rest of her life.

Mala Sinha had once revealed in one of her interviews that she would regret not getting a chance to work with Dilip Kumar for the rest of her life.

But, despite all the success, Mala Sinha's career soon went downhill. One incident ruined her reputation so much that the actress was eventually ostracised from the industry.

At the peak of Mala Sinha's career, in 1978, an income tax raid at her Bombay house recovered cash amounting to Rs 12 lakh from a wall in her bathroom. When she was produced before the court, Mala Sinha reportedly stated that she had earned the money through prostitution.

Though Mala Sinha was permitted to keep the money, her admission effectively ended her career in the film industry, resulting in the loss of many projects.

Mala Sinha is now living an anonymous life, away from the film world.