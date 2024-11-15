Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Despite her humble beginnings, Mahira Khan is now not only one of the richest but also one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.

Actresses like Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone all began their careers by delivering super hit films with Shah Rukh Khan. These actresses are now considered A-listers in the industry. But, today we will tell you about one actress whose journey to stardom is an inspiration to many. Before making her film debut, this actress worked in a restaurant and also did odd jobs in the US, like cleaning toilets and sweeping floors in malls. But, now she is not only one of the most popular Pakistani actresses in India but is also the first actress to give the first Rs 100 crore film to the Punjabi film industry. We are talking about none other than Mahira Khan.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Despite her humble beginnings, Mahira Khan is now not only one of the richest but also one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan reportedly moved to California when she was 17 to pursue higher education. Opening up about her life and the initial struggle she faced, Mahira Khan told Fuschia magazine in an interview, "I shared the things where I want people to know that I’ve also seen tougher times in life. I’ve also swept floors and cleaned toilets during my time in LA. This is a journey that has not been easy but it’s a great thing that has happened. You guys keep calling me humble, but how can I not be when I’ve experienced this time where we used to go to restaurants and share a $1 meal between me and my brother."

In another interview, when Mahira Khan was asked what inspired her to join the film industry, she credited Madhuri Dixit for the same. Mahira Khan revealed when her wedding scene was being shot with Fawad Khan in Humsafar, the red chiffon dupatta she wore was inspired by Madhuri Dixit’s look in 'Oh Ram Ji' from Khalnayak. Mahira Khan shared that Madhuri Dixit's super hit 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' song was the one that made her decide to take up acting.

Mahira Khan, now the richest Pakistani actress, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 58 crore. She is also Pakistan's highest-paid actress and reportedly takes Rs 3 to 5 lakh per film.

