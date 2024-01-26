Meet actress who cleaned toilets, worked as sweeper to earn a living, one film changed her life, her net worth is..

Mahira Khan began her career as a VJ in 2006 and later got a break in the Pakistani film 'Bol'. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama 'Humsafar' opposite Fawad Khan.

From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, many actresses began their Bollywood careers with a blockbuster opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and, today, they are counted among the top A-listers in Bollywood. Today, we will talk about an actress who worked in a restaurant to earn her living. To earn money and survive in the US, the actress used to clean toilets and sweep floors in malls.

The actress we are talking about is one of the most popular Pakistani actresses in India and also the first actress to give the first Rs 100 crore film to the Punjabi film industry. She is none other than Mahira Khan.

Mahira Khan is one of the richest actresses in her country and is now all set to star in Netflix's first Pakistani Original drama. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with the film 'Raees' and made a place for herself in people's hearts.

Mahira Khan reportedly moved to California at the age of 17 to pursue higher education. The actress used to clean toilets and sweep floors in malls to earn money. In an interview with Fuschia magazine, Mahira said, "I shared the things where I want people to know that I’ve also seen tougher times in life. I’ve also swept floors and cleaned toilets during my time in LA. This is a journey that has not been easy but it’s a great thing that has happened." She added, "You guys keep calling me humble, but how can I not be when I’ve experienced this time where we used to go to restaurants and share a $1 meal between me and my brother."

Mahira Khan began her career as a VJ in 2006 and later got a break in the Pakistani film 'Bol'. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama 'Humsafar'. She made her Bollywood debut in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film collected Rs 281.45 crore at the box office worldwide and after that, she gave another highest-grossing film, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in 2022 which was the first Rs 100 crore Punjabi film.

Mahira Khan is now the richest Pakistani actress who reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 58 crore. She is also the highest-paid actress in Pakistan, who reportedly takes Rs 3 to 5 lakh per film.

As for her personal life, Mahira Khan met her first husband Ali Askari in 2006 in Los Angeles. The couple got married in 2007. They have a son, born in 2009. The couple got divorced in 2015 after which Mahira Khan married businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony on October 2, 2023, in Bhurban.

READ | Meet actor who made debut with flop film, gave 7 flops in 16 years, 14 hits, his one film earned over...