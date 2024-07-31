Meet actress who made superhit debut, fell in love with a star player, was betrayed, then got married secretly, is now..

In the 1990s, Bollywood got an actress who cast a spell on filmmakers and audiences with her brilliant acting, beauty, and charming smile. She worked with many superstars like Ajay Devgn, Chandrachur Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt. The actress made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Pardes', which made her a star overnight, but then she got entangled in the conflicts of her personal life in such a way that her career was ruined.

We are talking about none other than Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry who made her Bollywood debut in the year 1997 with the film 'Pardes'. Shah Rukh Khan and Apoorva Agnihotri were seen in lead roles with her in the film. With the success of this film, Mahima Chaudhry reached the pinnacle of fame overnight.

Mahima Chaudhry's career in Bollywood was just taking off when suddenly love entered her life and she became so busy in her personal life that she even put her career on hold. A lot has been written about Mahima Chaudhry and Leander Paes' relationship. The couple dated for about 3 years. They became so serious for each other that whenever Leander Paes played a match, Mahima Chaudhry was always present in the stadium to cheer him up.

After attending every public event together for 3 years and being together almost all the time, suddenly one day Mahima was betrayed in love in such a way that her heart was shattered. While being in a relationship with Mahima Chaudhry, Leander Paes started dating Sanjay Dutt's ex-wife Rhea Pillai. Mahima Chaudhry was devastated when she came to know about Leander's affair with Rhea.

After being betrayed in love, Mahima Chaudhry was so broken that its clear effect started showing in her work. She was not able to focus on her film career as well. After the heartbreak, the actress decided that she would remain single for a few years and focus on her career.

After being single for 3 years, Mahima Chaudhry surprised everyone with the news of her marriage in the year 2006. She married architect Bobby Mukherji but the couple separated in 2013.

Mahima Chaudhry has a daughter from this marriage - Aryana Chaudhry. She now spends all her energy and time in bringing up her daughter. She is currently single.

