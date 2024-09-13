Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry is celebrating her 51st birthday today. The actress made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Pardes', which made her an overnight star. Let us tell you that Subhash Ghai had initially decided to cast Madhuri Dixit in 'Pardes' but later this film was then offered to Mahima Chaudhry and a missed opportunity for the former, became a boon for Mahima Chaudhry.

In 1990, Mahima Chaudhry left her studies and turned to modeling. During her modeling career, she also worked in many advertisements with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She also worked as a VJ on a music channel.

Throughout her career, Mahima Chaudhry worked with many superstars such as Ajay Devgn, Chandrachur Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt. However, her success was short-lived as the troubles of her personal life kept knocking at her door.

Mahima Chaudhary made a name for herself in the world of acting but she sacrificed her career, not once, but twice, for love and family. Mahima Chaudhry dated Leander Peas for 3 years. During this time, she devoted all her time to Leander Peas and their relationship. When it didn't work out, she was devastated.

After one heartbreak, Mahima Chaudhry decided to give love a chance again and married architect Bobby Mukherji in 2006. However, the marriage did not last long and the couple got divorced in 2013. Mahima Chaudhry has a daughter from this marriage - Aryana Chaudhry.

One other incident that changed Mahima Chaudhry's life was her suffering through a life-threatening accident in 1999. When Mahima was shooting for 'Dil Kya Kare', she travelled to Banglore in her car. On the way, she met with a tragic car accident. During that time, 67 pieces of glass were removed from Mahima's face. What she thought could be the end of her career, did not end up being so. Mahima Chaudhry underwent plastic surgery, and she recovered after a few months. She worked in several films after her surgery as well.

In 2022, Mahima was diagnosed with breast cancer but she got herself treated, defeated cancer, and became cancer-free in a few months.

Despite so many challenges in her personal life, Mahima Chaudhry never gave up on fighting for her life and happiness. On the work front, Mahima Chaudhry will be seen playing the role of Pupul Jayakar in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'.

