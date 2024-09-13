Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Virat Kohli of Javelin? Paralympic gold medallist compared with India's batting maestro for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Mahima Chaudhary made a name for herself in the world of acting but she sacrificed her career, not once, but twice, for love and family. Mahima Chaudhry dated Leander Peas for 3 years.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry is celebrating her 51st birthday today. The actress made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Pardes', which made her an overnight star. Let us tell you that Subhash Ghai had initially decided to cast Madhuri Dixit in 'Pardes' but later this film was then offered to Mahima Chaudhry and a missed opportunity for the former, became a boon for Mahima Chaudhry. 

In 1990, Mahima Chaudhry left her studies and turned to modeling. During her modeling career, she also worked in many advertisements with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She also worked as a VJ on a music channel.

Throughout her career, Mahima Chaudhry worked with many superstars such as Ajay Devgn, Chandrachur Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt. However, her success was short-lived as the troubles of her personal life kept knocking at her door. 

Mahima Chaudhary made a name for herself in the world of acting but she sacrificed her career, not once, but twice, for love and family. Mahima Chaudhry dated Leander Peas for 3 years. During this time, she devoted all her time to Leander Peas and their relationship. When it didn't work out, she was devastated. 

After one heartbreak, Mahima Chaudhry decided to give love a chance again and married architect Bobby Mukherji in 2006. However, the marriage did not last long and the couple got divorced in 2013. Mahima Chaudhry has a daughter from this marriage - Aryana Chaudhry. 

One other incident that changed Mahima Chaudhry's life was her suffering through a life-threatening accident in 1999. When Mahima was shooting for 'Dil Kya Kare', she travelled to Banglore in her car. On the way, she met with a tragic car accident. During that time, 67 pieces of glass were removed from Mahima's face. What she thought could be the end of her career, did not end up being so. Mahima Chaudhry underwent plastic surgery, and she recovered after a few months. She worked in several films after her surgery as well. 

In 2022, Mahima was diagnosed with breast cancer but she got herself treated, defeated cancer, and became cancer-free in a few months.

Despite so many challenges in her personal life, Mahima Chaudhry never gave up on fighting for her life and happiness. On the work front, Mahima Chaudhry will be seen playing the role of Pupul Jayakar in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'. 

READ | 'Sir, please give me work...': Meet actor who once begged superstar for work, then became his son-in-law, he is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement