Born on September 13, 1973, in Darjeeling to a Jat father and Nepalese mother, this actress began her career by winning the Miss Darjeeling title, followed by modeling and TV commercials, including a Pepsi ad with Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan. Director Subhash Ghai discovered her while she was a VJ, and upon her debut film release, she became an overnight sensation. She is Mahima Chaudhry.

Mahima’s acting debut in Pardes (1997) opposite Shah Rukh Khan, earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her real name is Ritu Chaudhry, however, Subhash Ghai suggested she change her name to Mahima, as he considered the letter 'M' lucky. After Pardes, she went on to appear in various films, including Daag: The Fire, Dhadkan, Lajja, and Dil Hai Tumhaara, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Mahima Chaudhry's bitter working experience with Subhash Ghai

Mahima has spoken out about her difficult past with director Subhash Ghai, who launched her career. She alleged that he bullied her, took her to court, and sabotaged her career by advising producers not to work with her. She also revealed that Ghai had her replaced by Urmila Matondkar in the 1998 film Satya without informing her, despite her already accepting the signing amount. Mahima expressed her disappointment and hurt over the incident, stating that Ghai didn't even have the courtesy to inform her or her manager about the casting change.

Mahima Chaudhry's personal life

Mahima found love and married businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006, and they welcomed their daughter, Ariana, in 2007. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2013 due to compatibility issues. Meanwhile, her daughter is also speculated to follow in her footsteps, however, there has been no official confirmation.

Mahima Chaudhry's fatal car accident and battle with cancer

Mahima’s life has been full of ups and downs. She survived a near-fatal car accident in Bangalore where her car crashed into a truck. She suffered severe injuries, including 67 glass pieces embedded in her face, requiring surgery. Mahima was forced to hide her condition, keeping her room blacked out and avoiding mirrors, as she feared the film industry's reaction would harm her career. She had to cancel several lined-up projects during her recovery. Later, he fought even bigger battles when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and fortunately made a full recovery by 2022. She opted for a double mastectomy, prioritizing her life over concerns about her appearance.

Mahima Chaudhry in Nadaaniyan

After eight years of a gap, Mahima made her comeback with Anupam Kher’s The Signature(2024) and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency(2025). Up next, she will be seen in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan, alongside Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.