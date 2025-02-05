Despite all the success, Madhuri Dixit remained true to her roots. At the peak of her career, Madhuri Dixit quit acting for love. She got married to US-based cardiovascular surgeon Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999 and moved to Denver, Colorado for over 10 years.

It is not easy to find success in Bollywood. Many have struggled over the years to carve a niche for themselves in this ever-changing profession. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who made a super flop debut in Bollywood but soon her fortunes turned and she went on to not only become a superstar but also the highest-paid actress in the 90s. We are talking about none other than Madhuri Dixit who made her debut in 1984 with Rajshri Productions' film Abodh. The film was a massive flop at the box office but Madhuri Dixit garnered a lot of praise for her performance in it.

After an unsuccessful debut, Madhuri Dixit went on to work in films like Awara Baap, Swati, Hifazat, and Uttar Dakshin but could not find any success. Madhuri Dixit's career was taking a serious hit because of a string of flop films. However, despite this, filmmaker Subhash Ghai offered her the lead role in Ram Lakhan opposite Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raakhee, Dimple Kapadia, and Amrish Puri. This film became the turning point in Madhuri Dixit's career, from where she never looked back.

The 90s proved to be extra special for the actress as she starred in some of the top-grossing films such as Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Dil to Pagal Hai, among others. Madhuri Dixit became a superstar and her popularity increased so much that she was also paid more than Sanjay Dutt in Saajan and more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Despite all the success, Madhuri Dixit remained true to her roots. At the peak of her career, Madhuri Dixit quit acting for love. She got married to US-based cardiovascular surgeon Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999 and moved to Denver, Colorado for over 10 years.

Her last release before she left was Devdas opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, in the early 2000s, Madhuri Dixit made a roaring comeback with Aaja Nachle and moved back to India. The actress is now a regular face in cinema and also has many interesting OTT projects in her kitty.