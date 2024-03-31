Meet actress, who made headlines for relationship with married superstar, later left him, quit acting to marry…

This actress, who fell in love with a married superstar, later quit films at the peak of her career.

From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, several Bollywood actresses fell in love with men double their age and are happily married. A disadvantage of being in the glamour industry is that the actors' personal life becomes a topic of interest for the audience. One such actress, who grabbed headlines for her relationship with a married superstar, later quit the industry for marriage.

The actress we are talking about has given several hits to the superstar she fell in love with. However, after a long relationship, they both broke up and the actress got married to a businessman and quit the film industry. She is none other than Tina Ambani aka Tina Munim.

Tina was crowned Femina Teen Princess India 1975 and represented India at the Miss Teenage Intercontinental contest in Aruba, where she was crowned second runner-up. She then made her Hindi debut alongside Dev Anand's Des Pardes. In her career of 13 years, the actress starred alongside superstars like Rishi Kapoor, Amol Palekar, and more. She gave 11 films alongside Rajesh Khanna including Fiffty Fiffty, Souten, Bewafai, Suraag, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Rajput, Aakhir Kyon?, Paapi Pet Ka Sawaal Hai, Alag Alag, Bhagwaan Dada and Adhikar.

Rajesh Khanna was a megastar of his time, and Tina was an ardent admirer of his and a popular actress in her own right. Soon, while working together, they fell in love with each other, despite an age gap of 15 years between them. During this time, Rajesh Khanna aka Kaka, who was already married to Dimple Kapadia, was going through a rough patch in his marriage. Their relationship grabbed headlines and according to reports the two started living in a live-in relationship.

The superstar talked about his equation with Tina Munim in an earlier interview and said, "I married Dimple on the rebound and Tina was a balm on my wounds." Rajesh Khanna reportedly used to pamper his girlfriend Tina Munim a lot with expensive gifts and the two had a smooth relationship.

However, according to reports, things took a wrong turn when Tina asked Rajesh Khanna to marry her, but he never divorced Dimple and thus Tina decided to not be in a relationship that had no future. As per Masala.com, the actress said in an interview, "Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) was incapable of loving anyone. He was only ever in love with himself."

Well, fate had a different plan for Tina Munim. The actress quit the industry at the peak of her career to get married to Anil Ambani. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and has been together for over 30 years now they have two sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul.

