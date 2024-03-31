Meet actress, who made headlines for relationship with married superstar, later left him, quit acting to marry…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

President Murmu confers BJP stalwart LK Advani with Bharat Ratna at his residence

Gen V star Chance Perdomo, 27, passes away in motorcycle crash

Bihar BSEB Class 10th Results 2024 today: Official websites to download Matric result scorecard online

Solar Eclipse 2024: Will first Surya Grahan of the year be visible in India? Know date, time

What is ‘Click here’? Unveiling the viral trend sweeping X

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Solar Eclipse 2024: Will first Surya Grahan of the year be visible in India? Know date, time

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

Why did Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah buy 500 Air India shares in 1947, where are these shares now?

Joint pain remedies: 10 best drinks to reduce arthritis pain and inflammation

Bollywood celebs who opted for arranged marriage

8 big benefits of barley/jau water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

This film, rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, collected Rs 900 crore worldwide, made 7-year-old star

Meet star, who grew up in extreme poverty, ate leftover, stale food for survival, is now one of top comedians, charges..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who made headlines for relationship with married superstar, later left him, quit acting to marry…

This actress, who fell in love with a married superstar, later quit films at the peak of her career.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Tina Munim and Rajesh Khanna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, several Bollywood actresses fell in love with men double their age and are happily married. A disadvantage of being in the glamour industry is that the actors' personal life becomes a topic of interest for the audience. One such actress, who grabbed headlines for her relationship with a married superstar, later quit the industry for marriage. 

The actress we are talking about has given several hits to the superstar she fell in love with. However, after a long relationship, they both broke up and the actress got married to a businessman and quit the film industry. She is none other than Tina Ambani aka Tina Munim. 

Tina was crowned Femina Teen Princess India 1975 and represented India at the Miss Teenage Intercontinental contest in Aruba, where she was crowned second runner-up. She then made her Hindi debut alongside Dev Anand's Des Pardes. In her career of 13 years, the actress starred alongside superstars like Rishi Kapoor, Amol Palekar, and more. She gave 11 films alongside Rajesh Khanna including Fiffty Fiffty, Souten, Bewafai, Suraag, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Rajput, Aakhir Kyon?, Paapi Pet Ka Sawaal Hai, Alag Alag, Bhagwaan Dada and Adhikar. 

Rajesh Khanna was a megastar of his time, and Tina was an ardent admirer of his and a popular actress in her own right. Soon, while working together, they fell in love with each other, despite an age gap of 15 years between them. During this time, Rajesh Khanna aka Kaka, who was already married to Dimple Kapadia, was going through a rough patch in his marriage. Their relationship grabbed headlines and according to reports the two started living in a live-in relationship. 

The superstar talked about his equation with Tina Munim in an earlier interview and said, "I married Dimple on the rebound and Tina was a balm on my wounds." Rajesh Khanna reportedly used to pamper his girlfriend Tina Munim a lot with expensive gifts and the two had a smooth relationship. 

However, according to reports, things took a wrong turn when Tina asked Rajesh Khanna to marry her, but he never divorced Dimple and thus Tina decided to not be in a relationship that had no future. As per Masala.com, the actress said in an interview, "Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) was incapable of loving anyone. He was only ever in love with himself." 

Well, fate had a different plan for Tina Munim. The actress quit the industry at the peak of her career to get married to Anil Ambani. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and has been together for over 30 years now they have two sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at just Rs 71,990 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Not Kriti Sanon, but this actress was first choice for Mimi, she rejected because…

This actress became overnight star at 19, worked with Akshay, Salman; epilepsy ruined career, has no film in 20 years

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

Allu Arjun strikes iconic Pushpa pose with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, calls it ‘milestone moment’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement