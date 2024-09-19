Twitter
Meet actress who lives in Rs 800-crore house, once ruled Bollywood, but now has to save money by not...

This actress, who once ruled over Bollywood, now lives in Rs 800-crore house but does this to save money.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Meet actress who lives in Rs 800-crore house, once ruled Bollywood, but now has to save money by not...
Sharmila Tagore
Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others live an ultra-luxurious life. However, there is one actress, who lives in a Rs 800-crore house and still has to save money by getting it whitewashed and not painted. 

The actress we are talking about is regarded among the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She was also the first Indian actress to wear a bikini on screen. She is none other than Sharmila Tagore. 

Sharmila Tagore made her film debut at the age of 13 and after that, she left her studies to focus on becoming an actress on her father's advice. She made her Hindi film debut with Shakti Samanta's musical romance Kashmir Ki Kali alongside Shammi Kapoor and later became the first actress to wear a bikini on screen establishing her as a sex symbol in Bollywood. 

By the 60s, Sharmila Tagore established herself as the leading actress in Hindi cinema and then ruled for years in the industry with movies like Waqt, Anupama, An Evening in Paris, Aamne Saamne, Satyakam, Aradhana, Safar, Amar Prem, Daag, Avishkaar, Chupke Chupke, Mausam, and Namkeen. 

The actress married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the titular Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal and former captain of the Indian cricket team. The couple has three children from their marriage, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan. The actress now lives in a Rs 800-crore mansion, the Pataudi Palace. 

However, the actress' daughter Soha Ali Khan, recently revealed in an interview that to save cost, Sharmila Tagore doesn't get the mansion painted, but whitewashed. She told Cyrus Broacha on the Housing.com YouTube channel, "My mother sits with her hisaab-kitaab; she knows daily expenditure and monthly expenditure. For example, we whitewash Pataudi, it’s not painted because it’s a lot less expensive. And we haven’t bought anything new for a long time. It’s the architecture of the place that’s most inviting; it’s not the things, it’s not the objects."

While Saif Ali Khan was born a prince, Soha Ali Khan never became a princess because, by the time she was born, the privy purses and royal titles were abolished. The actress tried her luck in movies, however, couldn't gain success like her mother and her brother Saif Ali Khan. 

