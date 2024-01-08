Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

This actress was launched in Bollywood by Amitabh Bachchan, worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna before a rumour affected her career.

It does not happen for every aspiring actor that they are launched by the biggest superstar of the country, and then star opposite two reigning box office kings, all in the first five years of their career. But that is how it all began for Priya Gill. On top of it, the actress also starred in a cult classic romantic drama. But this was her peak and sadly, soon after, it all fell apart.

Priya Gill’s early career and success

Priya Gill entered films with the 1996 release Tere Mere Sapne, which also starred Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh. The film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production house ABCL and earned Priya a Filmfare nomination for Best Debut. Priya then tasted success in the form of the 1999 sleeper hit Sirf Tum, which also starred Sanjay Kapoor. The year 2000 was her best year in films as she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Josh and made her Telugu debut in Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary. Over the next few years, she worked opposite top actors like Ajith Kumar (in Red) and Nagarjuna (in LOC Kargil).

How a rumour destroyed Priya’s career

Things seemed to be going well for Priya’s career in the early 2000s when she was subjected to some mudslinging through a rumour that quickly became fake news. A video appeared to show Priya homeless and hungry, depending on alms from a gurudwara to feed herself. While the video was later debunked as fake, it affected Priya’s image in the industry and also hurt the actress, who stayed away from media after that. Having already been part of selected films, Priya then took a break, following which she did only two films, one in Bhojpuri and one in Hindi. The 2006 release Bhairavi was her last film.

Where is Priya Gill now?

As per a report by Aaj Tak, Priya quit films at the end of the 2000s and married. Her husband is not from the film industry. The couple moved out of India over a decade ago as per reports. Aaj Tak reported that she lives a private life with her family in Denmark, away from the glitter and glamour of showbiz.