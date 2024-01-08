Headlines

Chennai weather: Schools, colleges are shut due to heavy rainfall, check latest IMD report

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chennai weather: Schools, colleges are shut due to heavy rainfall, check latest IMD report

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Benefits of walking on empty stomach

Diabetes: 8 exercises to control blood sugar spike

8 health-promoting spices for winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

This actress was launched in Bollywood by Amitabh Bachchan, worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna before a rumour affected her career.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

article-main
Shah Rukh Khan and Priya Gill in Josh (Image: screegrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It does not happen for every aspiring actor that they are launched by the biggest superstar of the country, and then star opposite two reigning box office kings, all in the first five years of their career. But that is how it all began for Priya Gill. On top of it, the actress also starred in a cult classic romantic drama. But this was her peak and sadly, soon after, it all fell apart.

Priya Gill’s early career and success

Priya Gill entered films with the 1996 release Tere Mere Sapne, which also starred Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh. The film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production house ABCL and earned Priya a Filmfare nomination for Best Debut. Priya then tasted success in the form of the 1999 sleeper hit Sirf Tum, which also starred Sanjay Kapoor. The year 2000 was her best year in films as she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Josh and made her Telugu debut in Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary. Over the next few years, she worked opposite top actors like Ajith Kumar (in Red) and Nagarjuna (in LOC Kargil).

How a rumour destroyed Priya’s career

Things seemed to be going well for Priya’s career in the early 2000s when she was subjected to some mudslinging through a rumour that quickly became fake news. A video appeared to show Priya homeless and hungry, depending on alms from a gurudwara to feed herself. While the video was later debunked as fake, it affected Priya’s image in the industry and also hurt the actress, who stayed away from media after that. Having already been part of selected films, Priya then took a break, following which she did only two films, one in Bhojpuri and one in Hindi. The 2006 release Bhairavi was her last film.

Where is Priya Gill now?

As per a report by Aaj Tak, Priya quit films at the end of the 2000s and married. Her husband is not from the film industry. The couple moved out of India over a decade ago as per reports. Aaj Tak reported that she lives a private life with her family in Denmark, away from the glitter and glamour of showbiz.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, whose parents mortgaged land to fund his education, he now works at India's top...

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

Bangladesh Elections: Opposition BNP comes down heavily on Commonwealth Secretary General’s call ahead of today's voting

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress appoints Parliament coordinators in Andhra Pradesh

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE