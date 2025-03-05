ubbra Sait is a popular name in the film industry, having worked with some of the biggest superstars including Salman Khan in Ready and Sultan, Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, and Shahid Kapoor in Deva, among others.

Kubbra Sait, actress and model, has always been open about her personal experiences and how they have shaped her. The actress, who made her debut in films with Salman Khan's Ready, recently spoke about her experience of getting a medical abortion and the mental effects that it had on her. Kubbra Sait revealed how the decision to get an abortion did not come out of courage, but because she was "too weak to take it forward". Kubbra Sait also revealed how she went for the procedure all by herself.

Kubbra Sait told Bollywood Bubble, "When I went through the abortion, I don’t think I was being strong at all. I was just too weak to take it forward. I didn’t have the courage or the strength to say that if I don’t do this, then I will live with it. I felt very weak at that time. I felt hollow. I felt like I was not worth it at all. But what came out of it much later was strength. That you made a decision for yourself and stood by your own thoughts. You broke stereotypical patterns, you broke societal norms, and no one knew about it. I went by myself and got myself through the abortion. I didn’t tell anyone."

Kubbra Sait shared how after the decision was done and dusted, she told a friend about her experience, finally letting it sink in. The Sacred Games actress said that she did not realise that this could have had life-altering repercussions, at the time. "What if I died? And you are taking this decision all by yourself. No one knows and no one cares. And this is not a small decision in your life. You don’t know how it’s going to impact the rest of your life," she said.

For the unversed, Kubbra Sait is a popular name in the film industry, having worked with some of the biggest superstars including Salman Khan in Ready and Sultan, Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, and Shahid Kapoor in Deva, among others. Before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, Kubbra Sait started her career as an accounts manager with Microsoft in Dubai.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan admits son Abhishek Bachchan became 'unnecessary victim of nepotism negativity': 'Just because I am...'