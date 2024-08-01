Meet actress who made superhit debut, then gave 7 flop films in 6 years, has now turned producer, her net worth is..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made superhit debut, then gave 7 flop films in 6 years, has now turned producer, her net worth is..

Kriti Sanon's two latest films have been hits, including 'Crew' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Both these films have earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 08:39 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who made superhit debut, then gave 7 flop films in 6 years, has now turned producer, her net worth is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will tell you about a talented Bollywood actress who was set to do engineering, but fate brought her to the film industry, where she now thrives. This actress is enjoying immense success now, but there was a time when most of her films were super flops at the box office, putting her career in jeopardy. 

We are talking about none other than Kriti Sanon who may have given more flop films than hits in her career but is still widely popular among the audiences. After appearing in director Om Raut's film 'Adipurush', people felt her career would derail as this was her fourth film in 18 months which proved to be a flop. Still, Kriti Sanon's career graph did not fall. Now, the actress has become a producer as well.

Kriti Sanon's two latest films have been hits, including 'Crew' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Both these films have earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. With her amazing performance in 'Mimi', the actress, who won the National Award for Best Actress in 2023, has made a different place for herself in the industry. After winning the National Award, Kriti Sanon said in an interview, "National Award is the biggest recognition. When you come from a non-film background, it takes more time for people to pay attention to you and your work. This award has given me a sense of peace and security."

Now, Kriti Sanon is all set to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming film 'Do Patti' under the banner Blue Butterfly Films. The film is a mystery thriller based in the hills of North India and is set to release on Netflix later this year. She will also be seen working as an actor in the film. When asked about this opportunity, she said, "I always wanted to play a strong female lead. I wanted to play some strong headline role and it came at the right time in my life, for which I will always be grateful."

Kriti Sanon might be the first choice of filmmakers today but from the year 2017 to 2023, she worked in 7 films which proved to be flops. Some of these proved to be flops, some disasters, and some performed averagely. These include films like 'Raabta' (2017), 'Arjun Patiala' (July 26, 2019), 'Housefull 4' (October 25, 2019), 'Panipat' (December 6, 2019), 'Bachchhan Pandey' (March 18, 2022), 'Bhediya' (November 25, 2022), 'Shehzada' (February 17, 2023).

Kriti Sanon reportedly charges Rs 5 to 6 crore per film and her estimated net worth is Rs 82 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mastering Card Dynamics: Expertise in Card Issuance, Lifecycle Management, and Building Robust Systems of Record

Mastering Card Dynamics: Expertise in Card Issuance, Lifecycle Management, and Building Robust Systems of Record

Ratan Tata's big move, acquires stake worth Rs 7,324 crore in...

Ratan Tata's big move, acquires stake worth Rs 7,324 crore in...

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Actress Sneha Biswas to Enchant Audiences in New Hindi Song

Actress Sneha Biswas to Enchant Audiences in New Hindi Song

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement