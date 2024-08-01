Meet actress who made superhit debut, then gave 7 flop films in 6 years, has now turned producer, her net worth is..

Kriti Sanon's two latest films have been hits, including 'Crew' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Both these films have earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Today, we will tell you about a talented Bollywood actress who was set to do engineering, but fate brought her to the film industry, where she now thrives. This actress is enjoying immense success now, but there was a time when most of her films were super flops at the box office, putting her career in jeopardy.

We are talking about none other than Kriti Sanon who may have given more flop films than hits in her career but is still widely popular among the audiences. After appearing in director Om Raut's film 'Adipurush', people felt her career would derail as this was her fourth film in 18 months which proved to be a flop. Still, Kriti Sanon's career graph did not fall. Now, the actress has become a producer as well.

With her amazing performance in 'Mimi', the actress, who won the National Award for Best Actress in 2023, has made a different place for herself in the industry. After winning the National Award, Kriti Sanon said in an interview, "National Award is the biggest recognition. When you come from a non-film background, it takes more time for people to pay attention to you and your work. This award has given me a sense of peace and security."

Now, Kriti Sanon is all set to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming film 'Do Patti' under the banner Blue Butterfly Films. The film is a mystery thriller based in the hills of North India and is set to release on Netflix later this year. She will also be seen working as an actor in the film. When asked about this opportunity, she said, "I always wanted to play a strong female lead. I wanted to play some strong headline role and it came at the right time in my life, for which I will always be grateful."

Kriti Sanon might be the first choice of filmmakers today but from the year 2017 to 2023, she worked in 7 films which proved to be flops. Some of these proved to be flops, some disasters, and some performed averagely. These include films like 'Raabta' (2017), 'Arjun Patiala' (July 26, 2019), 'Housefull 4' (October 25, 2019), 'Panipat' (December 6, 2019), 'Bachchhan Pandey' (March 18, 2022), 'Bhediya' (November 25, 2022), 'Shehzada' (February 17, 2023).

Kriti Sanon reportedly charges Rs 5 to 6 crore per film and her estimated net worth is Rs 82 crore.