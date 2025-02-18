Kiran Vairale, throughout her career, worked with many superstars like Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, and Sanjeev Kumar. She was born in Mumbai, in a Marathi family, and started her career in theatre. Kiran Vairale's father was famous politician Madhusudan Atmaram Vairale.

It is not necessary for actors or actresses to only play leading roles to earn fame. Many stars have found success in the film industry through the supporting characters that they play on screen. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who is still remembered for her role in Padmini Kolhapure's blockbuster film. We are talking about none other than Kiran Vairale, one of those actresses who was at her peak from 1970 to 1980. Kiran Vairale played the roles of Rishi Kapoor's sister and other times Sunny Deol's sister. Her last film was with Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol after which she quit acting and settled abroad with her husband.

Kiran Vairale gained immense fame after she starred in Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure's blockbuster film Prem Rog in 1982. The film had several superstars in the star cast, but despite that, Kiran Vairale made a place for herself in audiences' hearts. She was seen in the role of the second wife of a middle-aged man in Prem Rog.

Kiran Vairale, throughout her career, worked with many superstars like Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, and Sanjeev Kumar. She was born in Mumbai, in a Marathi family, and started her career in theatre. Kiran Vairale's father was famous politician Madhusudan Atmaram Vairale. But, despite her strong family background, the actress was eager to create a separate identity for herself. Kiran Vairale began her career in the film industry with the 1977 film Bhumika and was a popular name in the film industry till 1980.

Kiran Vairale was touted to be the next Bollywood superstar, however, she fell in love, at the peak of her career, and sacrificed her film career to be with the love of her life.

Kiran Vairale got married and moved to New York where she now lives with her husband Fahd (superstar Dilip Kumar's sister Taj's son) and son Asad. This makes Dilip Kumar her father-in-law.

For more than 20 years now, Kiran Vairale has been running Adnet Advertising which is one of America's leading immigration-based recruitment advertising agencies.

