Nothing CEO suggests Musk to change name to ‘Elon Bhai’

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, had superstars, is now highest-paid star with Rs 224 crore...

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, had superstars, is now highest-paid star with Rs 224 crore...

The producer of the film, Ayesha Shroff, had to sell some assets of herself and her husband to bear the losses. Jackie Shroff later indicated that his marriage suffered as a consequence and that his relationship with his wife "was tough after Boom."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 02:15 PM IST

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated and successful actors in the film industry. In her career spanning more than 20 years, Katrina Kaif has done some of the biggest blockbuster films and has worked with superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan, among others. 

However, things weren't so rosy for Katrina Kaif in the beginning of her career. Katrina Kaif, who started her career as a fashion model, made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film 'Boom'. She was a last-minute replacement for model Meghna Reddy. Apart from Katrina Kaif, 'Boom' also starred superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

The film was directed by Kaizad Gustad and produced by Ayesha Shroff, wife of Jackie Shroff.

'Boom', despite the star power, was a disaster at the box office. The film, made for a budget of Rs 8 crore, earned only Rs 1.2 crore at the box office, as per reports. 

The producer of the film, Ayesha Shroff, had to sell some assets of herself and her husband to bear the losses. Jackie Shroff later indicated that his marriage suffered as a consequence and that his relationship with his wife "was tough after Boom."

Katrina Kaif's career also took a hit after 'Boom' was declared a mega flop. In 2003, Mahesh Bhatt replaced Katrina with Tara Sharma in 'Saaya' as he found Kaif's acting on set inadequate compared to her audition.

After the failure of her first Bollywood project, Katrina Kaif appeared in the Telugu film 'Malliswari' (2004). In 2005, she made a comeback in Bollywood when she appeared as Abhishek Bachchan's girlfriend in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Sarkar'.  

This film gave Katrina Kaif the boost she needed and then she never looked back. Since 2005, Katrina Kaif has done many super hit films and is considered one of the most commercially successful actresses in Bollywood. 

Katrina Kaif is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She charges Rs 15-21 crore for one film. Her whopping net worth is Rs 224 crore. In 2019, Katrina also started her own business as she introduced her own cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty.

Katrina Kaif is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple got married in December 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

