One of Bollywood's most well-known controversies is the spat between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. Both the actors were in love with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai got together after working in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but they ended their relationship due to personal disputes. After this, Aishwarya Rai fell in love with Vivek Oberoi, but the couple broke up in 2003 after Salman Khan allegedly threatened them. These events started the long feud between Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan which still grabs headlines, now and again.

If reports are to be believed, not only Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, and Salman Khan faced the consequences of this controversy but there was another actress who bore the brunt of it. This superstar even refused to work with Vivek Oberoi. We are talking about about none other than Katrina Kaif who also shared a past with Salman Khan.

When Katrina Kaif was dating Salman Khan, she once made it clear that she did not wish to work with Vivek Oberoi. When the interviewer asked about collaborating with Vivek Oberoi, Katrina Kaif said, "I wouldn’t work with Vivek Oberoi." Katrina Kaif explained that she did not want to be a contributor in supporting Vivek Oberoi's behaviour and would always be open to working with someone who had done nothing wrong.

When the interviewer asked Katrina Kaif if her decision to not work with Vivek Oberoi was influenced by Salman Khan, she jokingly advised the reporter to check with the actor's secretary.

Katrina Kaif dated Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor before marrying Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

