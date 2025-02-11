Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, as soon as it was released, went on to shatter several box-office records, grossing over Rs 125 crore worldwide at a time when Bollywood films failed to cross even the Rs 10 crore mark. It was the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is one of the most loved films in the history of Hindi cinema. To date, the film's songs, its story, and the chemistry between Prem and Nisha have made people crazy. Recently, director Sooraj R Barjatya refreshed old memories on Indian Idol and shared some anecdotes related to this evergreen film. He revealed that Madhuri Dixit was not the first choice for the character of Nisha, as he had earlier thought of casting another actress for this role.

The film's director Sooraj Barjatya revealed that he wanted to cast Karisma Kapoor instead of Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. After watching Karisma Kapoor's performance in her debut film Prem Qaidi (1991), Sooraj Barjatya was so impressed with her that he wanted to cast her in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. While returning home, he spoke to his father Rajkumar Barjatya about this and said, "She has a lot of potential. We are still in the writing stage of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and we need to cast someone for the role of Nisha."

However, his father, Rajkumar Barjatya, felt that Karisma Kapoor was too young for the role. He told Sooraj Barjatya that the actress who would play the role of Nisha would have to accept Mohnish Bahl's children on screen, which could be a big responsibility for Karisma Kapoor as she looked quite young. He said, "Let's take someone who can take this burden on her shoulders."

Eventually, the role of Nisha fell into Madhuri Dixit's lap and her character became one of the best performances of her career. Years later, Karisma Kapoor also admitted that if she was of the right age, she would have loved to play Nisha in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

