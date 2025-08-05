Meet actress who became overnight star after debut at just 16, gave superhits with all three Khans, quit acting at peak of her career after..., then made comeback with..

Which Bollywood actress worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan? Karisma Kapoor was one of the first actresses in Bollywood who worked with all three Khans of Bollywood and gave superhit films with them.

Children from superstar families easily enter the world of acting, but only a few of them genuinely manage to not only impress with their acting but also attain star status. Today, we will tell you about one such star kid who started ruling the hearts of people as soon as she made her debut. Born in the most famous and influential family of Bollywood, this actress entered the industry at the young age of just 16 but still managed to prove her acting prowess. She has given many superhit films with every famous star, from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, to Govinda. It is said that there was a time when actors yearned to work with her.

Was Karisma Kapoor her family's first daughter to enter Bollywood?

With a constantly increasing fan following, this actress became the number 1 heroine of Bollywood. If you are thinking of the names Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shetty, then you are wrong. This beauty is the beloved daughter of the Kapoor family, Karisma Kapoor, who was the first daughter to take the legacy of this family forward. Before her, the girls of the Kapoor family used to stay away from films. Breaking all the barriers, Karisma entered the film industry and became famous in Bollywood. Karisma was once going to become the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family, but she left Abhishek Bachchan and chose to be with millionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur.

Which Bollywood actress worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan?

In the 90s, Karisma Kapoor left behind heroines like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, and Shilpa Shetty, thanks to her beauty and acting skills. Karisma started her acting career with the romantic drama film Prem Qaidi in 1991. Karisma Kapoor gave superhit films with all three Khans of Bollywood, i.e., Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, in that era. Her work in Raja Hindustani with Aamir Khan was well-liked, and this film also broke box office records. Karisma worked in films like Judwaa, Biwi No. 1 with Salman Khan, and Dil To Pagal Hai and Shakti with Shah Rukh Khan, and became everyone's favorite heroine.

Why did Karisma Kapoor quit acting at the peak of her career?

Karisma Kapoor was at the peak of her career when she decided to quit acting in 2003 after marrying businessman Sunjay Kapur, who died on June 12 this year. After making many allegations against each other, Karisma and Sunjay got divorced in the year 2016, after which Karisma shifted from Delhi to Mumbai with her daughter, Samaira Kapoor, and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

What does Karisma Kapoor do now?

After a long absence from films, Karishma made a comeback in 2012 with the supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishq. Her character in the film was quite glamorous, but despite this, the film flopped at the box office. In 2024, Karishma appeared in the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak. This film was not released in theaters, but on the OTT platform Netflix. This time, the audience appreciated her work in the film. Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in the web series, Brown.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and unseen photo from Silsila shoot in Kashmir goes viral