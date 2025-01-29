After delivering several hits in the 1990s, Karisma Kapoor quit films at the peak of her career to marry industrialist Sunjay Kapur, but got divorced later. They contine to co-parent their children, Samaira Kapoor and Kian Raj Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor was born into the renowned Kapoor family on June 25, 1974, to actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. She is the older sister of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karisma stepped into the world of acting at the age of 16, making her debut in the 1991 romantic drama Prem Qaidi, where she starred alongside 15-year-old Harish Kumar.

In the 1990s, Karisma Kapoor starred in a number of hit films, including Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan, Judwaa opposite Salman Khan, and Dil To Pagal Hai with Shah Rukh Khan. She also gave several hits with Govinda, such as Raja Babu, Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

In 2003, Karisma quit films at the peak of her career to marry industrialist Sunjay Kapur in a highly-publicised ceremony at her family’s ancestral home, Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai. The couple divorced in 2016 after making several allegations against each other. They remain dedicated to co-parenting their children, daughter Samaira Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. While Karisma is currently single at 50, Sunjay tied the knot with Priya Sachdev in 2017. It was Priya's second marriage too with two children from her previous relationship.

The actress made her comeback in 2012 with the supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq, but the film flopped at the box office. In 2024, Karisma impressed audiences in the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak, which premiered on Netflix. She made her presence felt in the huge ensemble consisting of Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Karisma Kapoor made her television debut in the Sahara One series Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny, which aired for 260 episodes from 2003 to 2004. Over the years, she has judged various reality shows. She was last seen as a judge, along with choregraphers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 4 on Sony TV in 2024.