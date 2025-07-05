Meet actress who struggled to pay school fees, travelled in local trains, now owns bungalow worth Rs 800 crores, charges Rs 12 crore per film, her name is..

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor has established herself as one of the most successful leading actresses in Bollywood. She is married to Saif Ali Khan and is still an active part of the film industry, charging Rs 10-12 crores for a film.

Social media often displays a rosy picture of the life of Bollywood stars with photos of them travelling in luxurious cars, living in expensive houses, wearing designer clothes, gaining more traction. However, today we will tell you about one such actress who is counted among some of the most successful in the film industry, who lives in a luxurious house, and charges crores of rupees per film; however, there was one time when she struggled financially, struggling to pay school fees and also had to travel by a local bus or train. The actress we are talking about is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who belongs to the famed Kapoor family of Bollywood.

Did Kareena Kapoor ever face financial struggles?

Kareena Kapoor made her debut in the film industry in 2000 with Refugee. Over the years, she established herself as one of the most in-demand and richest actresses in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, had a sheltered upbringing; however, there came a time when her family struggled to pay even her school fees.

Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's father, once faced financial struggles when his acting career could not take off the way he expected. There was such a dearth of money at the time that he even had difficulty paying for his daughters', Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's, school fees. Reports state that Kareena and her sister, Karisma, even traveled by local buses and trains during that period.

Where is Kareena Kapoor now?

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor has established herself as one of the most successful leading actresses in Bollywood. She is married to Saif Ali Khan and is still an active part of the film industry, charging Rs 10-12 crores for a film.

How much does Kareena Kapoor's house cost?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reside in Mumbai. Their Bandra home is estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore. The couple also owns the Rs 800 crore Pataudi Palace, the Pataudi family's ancestral home, located in Haryana, which is spread over 10 acres. It was built in 1935 and features 150 rooms.

