Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

No one, for a long time, will be able to forget the semi-final World Cup clash between India and New Zealand that took place on Wednesday. Team India not only defeated New Zealand by a huge margin of 70 runs and entered the final but Virat Kohli also broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar by scoring his 50th century. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami emerged as the stars when India beat New Zealand to enter the finals. After the historic 100, Virat Kohli's brilliant performance is greatly praised.

Everyone has become a fan of King Kohli including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut took to social media, praised Virat Kohli's century, and shared a post about the same. Kangana Ranaut shared a touching video of Virat Kohli paying his respects to Sachin Tendulkar.

Kangana Ranaut captioned the video saying, "How wonderful!! It's also the great precedent set by Mr Kohli how he would like to be treated by those who break his records, they must worship the earth he walks on... That's what he deserves, a great man with astonishing self-worth and character."

Previously, Anushka Sharma who attended the semi-final match in Mumbai, had posted congratulating Virat Kohli. Her post read, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, watching you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, always being honest to yourself and the sport. You are truly God's child."