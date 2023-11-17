Headlines

World Cup 2023: Who will lift the trophy if IND vs AUS final is completely washed out? Check ICC rules

Billionaire businessman Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty

DNA TV Show: Understanding the threats posed by AI-powered deep fake videos

This star player is likely to captain India in T20Is against Australia, it’s not Rohit Sharma, Hardik, KL Rahul

'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Who will lift the trophy if IND vs AUS final is completely washed out? Check ICC rules

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ICC to invite all World Cup-winning captains in Ahmedabad

After Subrata Roy, who will own Sahara Group? Know how much wealth Sahara chief left behind

WWE Superstars who never defeated Roman Reigns

7 benefits of eating eggs in the morning

8 simple ways to get rid of bad breath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, broke records of KGF, Baahubali 2

Bombay HC dismisses plea by two ex-Union Carbide staff to stay release of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan’s The Railway Men

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma who attended the semi-final match in Mumbai, had posted congratulating Virat Kohli. Her post read, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

No one, for a long time, will be able to forget the semi-final World Cup clash between India and New Zealand that took place on Wednesday. Team India not only defeated New Zealand by a huge margin of 70 runs and entered the final but Virat Kohli also broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar by scoring his 50th century. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami emerged as the stars when India beat New Zealand to enter the finals. After the historic 100, Virat Kohli's brilliant performance is greatly praised.

Everyone has become a fan of King Kohli including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut took to social media, praised Virat Kohli's century, and shared a post about the same. Kangana Ranaut shared a touching video of Virat Kohli paying his respects to Sachin Tendulkar. 

Kangana Ranaut captioned the video saying, "How wonderful!! It's also the great precedent set by Mr Kohli how he would like to be treated by those who break his records, they must worship the earth he walks on... That's what he deserves, a great man with astonishing self-worth and character."

Previously, Anushka Sharma who attended the semi-final match in Mumbai, had posted congratulating Virat Kohli. Her post read, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, watching you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, always being honest to yourself and the sport. You are truly God's child."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These two superstars had a secret wedding, her drunk actor boyfriend stormed the venue, insulted groom vowed never to...

World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer’s quick runs and Shami’s 7 wickets extra special

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

Babil Khan says not being a 'trained actor' helped him prepare for The Railway Men: 'I just had to...' | Exclusive

This Hollywood singer, who won 3 Grammys, hints to perform at IND vs AUS final World Cup match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE