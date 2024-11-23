Many are unaware that not only for the casting of Shirley, Shah Rukh Khan had also initially declined the role of Max due to casting confusion. Mansoor Khan said, "When I told Aamir [Khan] the story, he assumed that he was playing Max."

Mansoor Khan directed the 2000 film, Josh, which is still considered a cult classic among fans, showed an intense rivalry between two gangs, the Eagles and the Bichhoos. Josh starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, leading the Eagles, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Shirley, his twin sister. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's chemistry in the film became a subject of much discussion, earning widespread praise. However, do you know Aishwarya Rai was not the first choice to play Shirley's role opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Filmmaker Mansoor Khan recently revealed that he initially approached Kajol for the role but after her rejection, it went to Aishwarya Rai.

In an interview with India Now and How YouTube channel, Mansoor Khan shared that he wished for Kajol to play Max’s sister in Josh. "This is the ultimate sacrilege, after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. After she heard the story, she got up and was ready to leave my house. I said, ‘Kajol, are you doing the film?’ She said, ‘No, I want to play Max.’ Then she walked out."

Mansoor Khan then found his Shirley in Aishwarya Rai who made sure to deliver a memorable performance.

Many are unaware that not only for the casting of Shirley, Shah Rukh Khan had also initially declined the role of Max due to casting confusion. Mansoor Khan said, "When I told Aamir [Khan] the story, he assumed that he was playing Max."

The misunderstanding initially led Shah Rukh Khan to believe that Aamir Khan was cast in the film, however, when the fog cleared, it was Shah Rukh Khan who played Max and created history.

Josh, made on a budget of Rs 16 crores, earned over Rs 35 crore at the box office and was declared a commercial success at the box office.