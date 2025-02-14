After back-to-back flop films, Kajal Kiran blamed Rishi Kapoor for her failures. She told everyone that Rishi Kapoor's stardom ruined her career. The actress even said her debut film’s director Nasir Hussain did not promote her properly which ruined her chances.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, part of the well-respected Kapoor family, may not be among us anymore, but stories and memories related to him, to this date, make headlines. Rishi Kapoor began his career as a lead actor with Bobby and went on to become a superstar for decades. Rishi Kapoor enjoyed so much success that actresses would line up, eager to work with him. From the 80s to the 21st century, not one or two but 20 actresses made their film debut with him, including Dimple Kapadia, Jaya Prada, Zeba Bakhtiar, Shoma Anand, Bhavana Bhatt, Radhika, and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Today, however, we will tell you about one actress who made her debut with a blockbuster film of Rishi Kapoor's career but also levied several allegations on him afterward. This actress did not even spare the director of the film, Nasir Hussain. This story is from 1977, when director Nasir Hussain made a blockbuster film, Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen, with the highest-paid and in-demand actor of that time, Rishi Kapoor.

The heroine of this film was Kajal Kiran, who made her debut opposite the superstar. However, what grabbed headlines was when Kajal Kiran levied serious allegations against the superstar. She blamed Rishi Kapoor for her career going downhill, saying he sabotaged her. Kajal Kiran's first film proved to be a superhit at the box office, but it paled compared to Rishi's stardom.

Kajal Kiran made a roaring debut at the box office, but after Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen, her career could not take off the way she had expected. She did not get any special films, and the ones she worked in, proved to be flops at the box office.



After back-to-back flop films, Kajal Kiran blamed Rishi Kapoor for her failures. She told everyone that Rishi Kapoor's stardom ruined her career. The actress even said her debut film’s director Nasir Hussain did not promote her properly which ruined her chances.

Media reports state that the Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen actress frequently blamed Rishi Kapoor for her failure in the film industry. Upset with these allegations, Rishi Kapoor once accused Kajal Kiran of just trying to find an excuse for her bad luck in films. Rishi Kapoor, in his argument, stated that both Dimple Kapadia and Jaya Prada debuted with him and their careers were always successful.

Rishi Kapoor also said that he was not important enough to determine someone's success or failure. Kajal Kiran's career, despite starting on a high, soon faded and the actress retired from films at the age of 33, in 1991.

Kajal Kiran then got married and moved to the Netherlands with her husband. She has been a resident of Europe for the past 30 years.