Meet actress who became star at 18, one mistake in contract ruined her career, she said superstar sabotaged her, now...

Rishi Kapoor holds the record for appearing with as many as 20 newcomer actresses in his movies over the years. Many of them, from Dimple Kapadia to Meenakshi Seshadri, went on to be huge stars in their own right. But there were others who did not succeed. One of them actually blamed the superstar for her career not working out well.

The actress who lost fame at 18 due to a contract misconception

Kajal Kiran was born in 1958 in the erstwhile Bombay State. Born and brought up in Mumbai in a Marathi family, she made her acting debut at the age of 18 in Nasir Hussain’s love triangle Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen opposite Rishi Kapoor and Tariq. The film was a success at the box office and established Kajal as a star after just her debut. But the actress struggled for work after that. Nasir Hussain had signed a contract with her demanding that she not sign any film till after this film’s release. But somehow, many makers misunderstood it as Kajal not being free to sign films outside Nasir Hussain’s production. Due to this misconception, the actress missed out on hits like Balika Vadhu and Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se. Kajal worked in a few more hits in the late 70s but by the 80s, her success at the box offie stopped.

When Kajal Kiran blamed Rishi Kapoor, Nasir Hussain

In the 80s, Kajal Kiran blamed Rishi Kapoor for her career going downhill saying he sabotaged her. The actor came forward in his defence and said Kajal was just trying to find scapegoats for her own misfortune. The actress even said her debut film’s director Nasir Hussain did not promote her properly, which is why she missed out on opportunities. However, Kajal Kiran never commented on her contract misconception.

Kajal Kiran’s retirement from Bollywood

In 1991, Kajal retired from films at the age of 33. She married a man whose identity she never revealed in public. In 1991, she moved to the Netherlands with her husband and as per reports, has lived in Europe for the past 30 years. Three of her delayed films released later, with the last being Aakhri Sunghursh in 1997.

