Meet actress who started working at 9, starred in only 1 TV show, quit acting, is now crorepati businesswoman; she is...

Many actors like Sridevi, Hrithik Roshan, and others started their acting journey at a young age and became stars. However, there is this actress who started her career at 9 but left showbiz to become a businesswoman.

The actress we are talking about worked in only 1 TV show and has now become a crorepati at 28 even after quitting showbiz. She is none other than Jheel Mehta, popularly known for playing the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jheel Mehta made her acting debut in 2008 at the age of 9 in television’s hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She essayed the role of Sonalika Bhide (Sonu), the daughter of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide and Madhavi Bhide, and a member of the Tapu Sena, in the comedy show. She played the role for 4 years, from 2008 to 2012, and became a household name among the viewers. However, in 2012, she left the showbiz and was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali.

She completed her schooling at St. Joseph's High School in Mumbai and then pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from SVKM's NMIMS, Mumbai. After graduation, however, she didn't return to showbiz and started her own vlog channel and her business. In a recent vlog, the actress revealed the reason behind quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and said, “I left Taarak Mehta because I was in 10th standard and as you know, we have these board exams. I needed to prepare for them which is why I decided to leave the show.”

She further added, “No. I have been asked this question the most. But let me just tell everybody, no, I will not. Being on TV was something I wanted to do as a child. And I fulfilled that dream of mine after which I was focusing on my studies. And now I'm into business and that is what I am planning.”

The actress enjoys a huge fan following of 372K followers on Instagram. She has started her own business as a makeup artist by the name Beauty by Mehta. The actress shared her work on Instagram with the fans. Even after leaving the showbiz, the actress lives a luxurious life and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 5-7 crore. Jheel Mehta recently got engaged with her long-time boyfriend. Sharing her dreamy proposal with the fans, the actress wrote, “Sharing the video, she wrote, “Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya (I met someone and lost my heart),” which is the lyrics of a popular song.