Meet actress who got Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career, still remained single because..

Beautiful looks, killer eyes, slim body - This actress of the 70s and 80s gave many hit films one after the other. From the South, she tried her luck in Bollywood and then politics and was successful to some extent. The actress fell in love and got married, but even after becoming a wife, she remained unlucky. Could you guess who this actress was?

This beautiful actress was the talk of the town when she entered the film industry and managed to capture the hearts of the audiences with her innocent looks and charming beauty. But, the kind of happiness and success this actress experienced in her professional life, could not be replicated in her personal life. Even after marrying for love and becoming a wife, this actress did not get the respect she deserved after marriage.

The actress we are talking about today is Jaya Prada.

Jaya Prada was born Lalitha Rani Rao in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh into a Telugu-speaking family. Her father, Krishna Rao, was a Telugu film financier, and her mother, Neelavani, was a homemaker.

Jaya Prada made her acting debut at the age of 13 and she was paid just Rs 10 for her first film.

After making her debut in a Telugu film, Jaya Prada entered Bollywood and soon became the highest-paid actress of her time. During her career, Jaya Prada did many films with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rakesh Roshan, and Jeetendra. Her pairing with Jeetendra was much loved by the audience.

Even after being so successful, Jaya Prada had a controversial personal life and often remained in the headlines for the same.

In February 1986, she married producer Srikanth Nahata, who was already married to Chandra and had 2 children. This marriage soon became controversial as Nahata did not divorce his wife and had a third child with his first wife after marrying Jaya Prada.

Srikant Nahata refused to divorce his first wife which also created bitterness in his relationship with Jaya Prada and the marriage eventually ended.

Thanks to the constant disappointment in her personal life and now producers sidelining her in films as well, Jaya Prada left the film industry at the peak of her career and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2014.

