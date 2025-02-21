Jaya Prada made her acting debut at just 13 and was paid Rs 10 for her first film. After making her debut in a Telugu film, Jaya Prada entered Bollywood and soon became the highest-paid actress of her time.

Since the Indian film industry has come into existence, only a handful of actresses have impressed audiences with their acting skills and screen presence. Jaya Prada was one of those Bollywood actresses who had it all - beautiful looks, killer eyes, and a slim body. She was not only one of the top actresses in the industry but also one of the few who worked in many superhit films during the 70s and 80s. Jaya Prada first ventured into the South film industry and then made her way to Bollywood.

Jaya Prada made her acting debut at just 13 and was paid Rs 10 for her first film. After making her debut in a Telugu film, Jaya Prada entered Bollywood and soon became the highest-paid actress of her time.

Over the years, Jaya Prada worked with many superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rakesh Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, and Jeetendra. Her pairing with Jeetendra was extremely loved by the audience. Jaya Prada, at one point, became so successful that she was considered to be Sridevi's rival.

Many are unaware that despite working with male superstars of the 70s and 80s, Jaya Prada was afraid of working with one actor. This fact was once revealed by the actress herself during an appearance on a reality show. Jaya Prada revealed that she was always very scared of working with Amitabh Bachchan because he was so professional. Jaya Prada shared that she used to be nervous while working with him, fearing that something might go wrong.

READ | Shatrughan Sinha became renowned after working in An Angry Young Man short film, despite no role, movie has special connection to Amitabh Bachchan because..