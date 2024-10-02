Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Happy Mahalaya 2024: Here are WhatsApp wishes, status, Facebook quotes and messages to share with your friends, family

Meet man who quit his job at ISRO, then began taxi company, its turnover is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

NASA shares stunning images of Ring Nebula

NASA shares stunning images of Ring Nebula

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

This actress became one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood in the 1980s. She eve starred opposite superstars NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 06:06 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan
One of the highest-paid actresses in the 1980s
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born on April 8, 1962 as Lalitha Rani Rao in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh into a Telugu-speaking family, Jaya Prada was one of the biggest female stars in the Hindi and Telugu film industries in the late 1970s and 80s. She was enrolled into music and dance classes at an early age, and that's how she was discovered by the director KB Tilak after watching her performance at her school function when she was just 12.

Tilak offered her a three-minute dance number in his Telugu film Bhoomi Kosam in 1974. Though Jaya Prada was paid only Rs 10 for the same, her music and dance impressed the giants in Tollywood. She was flooded with multiple film offers and six releases in 1976. Three of them were major hits and thus, there was no looking back for Jaya. She also began working in Tamil cinema. She gave hits with superstars NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan.

In 1979, Jaya Prada made her Bollywood debut in Sargam opposite Rishi Kapoor. In the 1980s, the actress cemented her status in Bollywood and became one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She made successful pairings with Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra, and gave multiple blockbusters with them including Sharaabi, Aaj Ka Arjun, Tohfa, Aakhree Raasta, Sanjog, Aulaad, and Thanedaar.

Jaya Prada entered politics in 1994 and cut back on her film projects. In a career spanning over two decades, the actress starred in over 300 films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Jaya Prada's most harrowing experience on sets

In an old interview with Doordarshan, Jaya Prada recalled her most distressing experience while shooting a film. The actress shared that she was made to stand on one leg and vomitted while shooting a sequence for the 1981 Telugu film Agni Poolu. Jaya said, "When I went to rehearsals, I was sick. I had 103 temperature. The choreographer was a strict master. When I walked in, I was just five minutes late for which he made me stand on single leg for half an hour as a punishment. I started crying because I was not well. He realised and eventually, we started rehearsing."

"During the rehearsals, because I had to move like a snake repeatedly, my back had rashes and I had a terrible hairfall. I even had to eat like a snake because I would vomit while shooting. It was tough. But when the film came out, people heaped praises on me. It was a hit. So, it all felt worth it", she concluded.

READ | She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

Meet MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...

Meet MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...

DNA Explainer: What action has BCCI taken on overseas players who pull out after being picked at IPL auction?

DNA Explainer: What action has BCCI taken on overseas players who pull out after being picked at IPL auction?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

Meet Indian man with ZERO salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life

Meet Indian man with ZERO salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement