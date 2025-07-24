Meet actress who made debut at 13, worked in only 3 films in 9 years, suddenly quit acting, went underground 37 years ago after Dawood Ibrahim..., is now..

Several media reports claim that after Veerana's release, Jasmine Dhunna became an overnight star. Soon, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim reportedly got so obsessed with her that he started to harass her to get into a relationship with him.

There are many examples in Bollywood where actors or actresses become stars overnight after a hit film, but then suddenly disappear from the limelight. One such mysterious actress was Jasmine Dhunna, who gained immense popularity from the 1988 horror film Veerana, but as soon as her popularity gained momentum, she suddenly disappeared from the film world. Even today, many speculations and stories keep coming out about her disappearance and personal life. People want to know where she is now, what she is doing, and what kind of life she lives.

Who is Jasmine Dhunna?

Jasmine Dhunna was active in the film world only from 1979 to 1990, but the impact she left is still talked about today. Jasmine Dhunna made her acting debut at 13 with the 1979 film Sarkari Mehmaan starring Vinod Khanna. After this, Jasmine Dhunna worked in only two more films, Divorce (1984) and Veerana (1988), and then suddenly disappeared from the film industry. Her career and whereabouts after Veerana are not specifically known.

Did Jasmine Dhunna quit acting because of Dawood Ibrahim?

Several media reports claim that after Veerana's release, Jasmine Dhunna became an overnight star. Soon, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim reportedly got so obsessed with her that he started to harass her to get into a relationship with him. Jasmine Dhunna was also allegedly stalked by the don's men.

With these constant struggles plaguing her personal life, Jasmine Dhunna vanished from the industry without a trace. To this date, there is no record of what she did after 1988.

Where is Jasmine Dhunna now?

Jasmine Dhunna went "missing" for 37 years without a trace and is still living an anonymous life. In a rare 2017 interview, Shyam Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers opened up about Jasmine Dhunna's whereabouts and shared that the actress still lived in Mumbai and quit the film industry after her mother's death.

Still, media reports continue to claim that Jasmine Dhunna got married soon after Veerana was released and is currently based in the US. Her co-star, Hemant Birje, revealed last year that Jasmine Dhunna is in the US and owns a business. She also has a home in Mumbai, which she often visits.

