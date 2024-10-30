Jasmin Dhunna made her debut at the age of 13 in 1979 with Sarkari Mehmaan starring Vinod Khanna. She then worked in only two more films, the 1984 film Divorce and the 1988 horror film Veerana.

The film Veerana, produced and directed by the Ramsay Brothers, one of the highest-grossing films of 1988, not only became famous for its storyline but also for the lead actress who starred in it. We are talking about the former Indian actress Jasmin Dhunna who was active in the film industry only from 1979–1990 but left a lasting impact on the silver screen.

Jasmin Dhunna made her debut at the age of 13 in 1979 with Sarkari Mehmaan starring Vinod Khanna. She then worked in only two more films, the 1984 film Divorce and the 1988 horror film Veerana. After this film in 1988, which made her popular among the masses, Jasmin Dhunna vanished from the industry. Her career and whereabouts after this film are not clearly known.

Many media reports have said that soon after Veerana was released and Jasmin Dhunna became an overnight star, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim got obsessed with her and began harassing her to become romantically involved with him. The actress was reportedly also stalked by the don's men.

With such struggles in her personal life and not being able to find a way out, Jasmin Dhunna vanished from the industry. There is still no record of what she did after 1988. The actress went "missing" 36 years without a trace and is still living an anonymous life, away from the film world. In a 2017 interview, Shyam Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers shared that Jasmin still lived in Mumbai and she willingly retired from films after her mother died. However, other media reports claim that Jasmin Dhunna married soon after Veerana was released and is currently based out of the US. Her costar Hemant Birje revealed a few months back that Jasmin Dhunna lives in the US and runs her own business. She also has a house in Mumbai that she visits often.

