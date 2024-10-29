Many people are unaware that when Himani Shivpuri was shooting for one of her career's biggest films, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, she received a call about her husband's sudden death.

We have often heard about lead actors and actresses and their popularity but we seldom come across any celebrated supporting actress who once ruled the industry with such conviction that it was impossible to imagine any film without their presence. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who gained immense fame by playing popular supporting roles in some of the blockbuster films. We are talking about Himani Shivpuri who made her acting debut in 1984 with Ab Ayega Mazaa at 24 and hasn't looked back since then.

Himani Shivpuri is a celebrated film and theatre actress who worked in super hit films like Salman Khan's Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Raja, Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Govinda's Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Bandhan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Biwi No. 1, Dilwale, Khamoshi: The Musical, Pardes, Koyla, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Umrao Jaan, Binny and Family, Do Knot Disturb, among others.

Himani Shivpuri is currently working as Katori "Katto" Amma in &Tv's show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She has had an illustrious career in both films and on television. However, despite such success in her professional life, Himani Shivpuri's personal life always remained a struggle.

Himani Shivpuri married Kashmiri Pandit, actor Gyan Shivpuri, who died in 1995. She has a son, Katyayan. Many people are unaware that when Himani Shivpuri was shooting for one of her career's biggest films, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, she received a call about her husband's sudden death. This news forever changed the course of her life.

In an old interview with Free Press Journal, Himani Shivpuri revealed how she got a call of her husband's untimely death when she was shooting the climax scene of DDLJ. Himani Shivpuri, however, kept a strong front and immediately rushed to her residence and arranged his funeral in Haridwar.

It was difficult for Himani Shivpuri to be a working mother after her husband's tragic death, however, the actress did not let it deter her and continued acting while taking care of her child.

There is another incident from Himani Shivpuri's life when she reportedly slapped Salman Khan on set. Himani Shivpuri and Salman Khan first worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994).

In an interview, Himani Shivpuri revealed details about her experience of working with Salman Khan and said, "The first time I met Salman, I remember Sooraj Barjatya explained the scene to us and he said okay. Suddenly, while filming the scene, Salman says, ‘Chachi jaan’ and he lifts me up. Since, I had a background in theatre, I reacted and I gave him a slap and all that and even Sooraj ji was surprised but he said, ‘It’s looking nice. We will keep it.’ So the next time Salman lifted me suddenly in another scene, I was prepared."

Himani further recounted, "Salman was such a brat. It was wonderful working with him. He would also bring food from his home – biryani and all. On the sets of Hum Aapke Hai Koun, they only served vegetarian food. So, he would bring biryani on Eid and we all used to have it. He was also a big prankster."

