Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Andhra Pradesh floods: CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Vijayawada, urges Centre to declare it 'national calamity'

Meet Bholanath Pandey, the man who hijacked Indian Airlines plane demanding Indira Gandhi's release

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

Meet 'world's sexiest woman', actress who worked in B-grade films, dated Rohit Sharma; later quit Bollywood to become...

Meet India's first actor to charge Rs 200 crore for a film, its not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

Meet Bholanath Pandey, the man who hijacked Indian Airlines plane demanding Indira Gandhi's release

Meet Bholanath Pandey, the man who hijacked Indian Airlines plane demanding Indira Gandhi's release

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने सा��ड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet 'world's sexiest woman', actress who worked in B-grade films, dated Rohit Sharma; later quit Bollywood to become...

Meet 'world's sexiest woman', actress who worked in B-grade films, dated Rohit Sharma; later quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

Meet India's first actor to charge Rs 200 crore for a film, its not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Meet India's first actor to charge Rs 200 crore for a film, its not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

We are talking about none other than Hansika Motwani who began her television career with a serial called 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. She also appeared as one of the children in 'Koi... Mil Gaya' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 08:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Film and cricket celebrities have the most fans in India, who are eager to know what is happening in the life of their favourite star. A famous heroine who is currently busy in Tamil and Telugu films, 2 years ago, married her best friend's ex-husband. People trolled her a lot at the time, but this actress continues to thrive, working in films and enjoying her married life. 

Even before making her Bollywood debut, this actress became famous by doing TV shows. She got a chance to share the silver screen with Hrithik Roshan at a young age. About four years later, she entered South cinema as a lead actress and became a star based on her performance. At the peak of her career, she changed her religion and married her best friend's husband. 

Do you know who we are talking about?

We are talking about none other than Hansika Motwani who began her television career with a serial called 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. She also appeared as one of the children in 'Koi... Mil Gaya' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. 

She made her debut as a lead actor in 2007 at just 15 in a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film 'Desamuduru' opposite Allu Arjun. When the film became a hit, Hansika Motwani became a star overnight. After this, she got offers for many films. In the same year, she made her Hindi film debut with 'Aap Kaa Surroor' with Himesh Reshammiya. This film was a super flop, after which Hansika Motwani distanced herself from the Hindi film industry.

Hansika Motwani's personal life came into the limelight when she left Hinduism and converted to Buddhism. She said in an interview, "The best way to effectively de-stress for me is to chant- Nam Myo Ho Renge Kyo, as I strongly follow Buddhism."

Hansika Motwani was surrounded by controversies when she married her close friend Rinki's ex-husband Sohail Khaturiya in December 2022. The two tied the knot in Jaipur. After her marriage, Hansika Motwani was branded as a homebreaker. She has acted in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films and is still active in South cinema.

Hansika Motwani is now all set to appear in three films in the upcoming year including 'Rowdy Baby', 'Man', and 'Gandhari'. 

READ | Meet India's first actor to charge Rs 200 crore for a film, its not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH

Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH

How two legendary Bollywood singers helped freedom fighters buy arms to liberate Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese

How two legendary Bollywood singers helped freedom fighters buy arms to liberate Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese

Woman who married herself is now divorcing herself after 1 year, reason will leave you shocked...

Woman who married herself is now divorcing herself after 1 year, reason will leave you shocked...

Watch: Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai spotted together at Dubai airport in viral video

Watch: Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai spotted together at Dubai airport in viral video

Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement