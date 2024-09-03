Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

We are talking about none other than Hansika Motwani who began her television career with a serial called 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. She also appeared as one of the children in 'Koi... Mil Gaya' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Film and cricket celebrities have the most fans in India, who are eager to know what is happening in the life of their favourite star. A famous heroine who is currently busy in Tamil and Telugu films, 2 years ago, married her best friend's ex-husband. People trolled her a lot at the time, but this actress continues to thrive, working in films and enjoying her married life.

Even before making her Bollywood debut, this actress became famous by doing TV shows. She got a chance to share the silver screen with Hrithik Roshan at a young age. About four years later, she entered South cinema as a lead actress and became a star based on her performance. At the peak of her career, she changed her religion and married her best friend's husband.

Do you know who we are talking about?

She made her debut as a lead actor in 2007 at just 15 in a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film 'Desamuduru' opposite Allu Arjun. When the film became a hit, Hansika Motwani became a star overnight. After this, she got offers for many films. In the same year, she made her Hindi film debut with 'Aap Kaa Surroor' with Himesh Reshammiya. This film was a super flop, after which Hansika Motwani distanced herself from the Hindi film industry.

Hansika Motwani's personal life came into the limelight when she left Hinduism and converted to Buddhism. She said in an interview, "The best way to effectively de-stress for me is to chant- Nam Myo Ho Renge Kyo, as I strongly follow Buddhism."

Hansika Motwani was surrounded by controversies when she married her close friend Rinki's ex-husband Sohail Khaturiya in December 2022. The two tied the knot in Jaipur. After her marriage, Hansika Motwani was branded as a homebreaker. She has acted in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films and is still active in South cinema.

Hansika Motwani is now all set to appear in three films in the upcoming year including 'Rowdy Baby', 'Man', and 'Gandhari'.

