From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, several actresses have worked with all three Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir) of Bollywood. Another such actress, who has worked with all of them, has given 6 flops with Salman.

The actress we are talking about has given several hits with Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan but her pairing with Salman was not successful at the box office. She became a superstar and an action heroine at the age of 40. She is Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji started her career with a flop and decided to leave acting after it, however, she made a comeback alongside Aamir Khan and starred in Ghulam. The film turned out to be a huge success. This was followed by Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Salman Khan. The film turned out to be an all-time

Blockbuster.

The actress was praised for her performances in the movies and some critics even wrote that she outshone her seniors in the movies. This established her as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She went on to give several hits and blockbusters including Veer Zara, Chalte Chalte, Bunty Aur Babli, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and more. With these, she established herself as a superstar in the industry.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji worked in 7 films together, Hello Brother, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Baabul, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Saawariya. Out of these, 5 flopped at the box office. During a conversation with Kapil Sharma on her show, Rani Mukerji revealed that she had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and said, “My heart started beating faster after I first saw Aamir in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. And after watching Shahrukh in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', I felt like, you know, what we call 'young crush'."

She took a break after her marriage to Aditya Chopra to focus on her kid and family but only to comeback even stronger. Upon her comeback, the actress led one of the biggest female-led action franchises, Mardaani. At the age of 40, the actress became an action star. Her franchise has earned Rs 120 crore so far and the third part of the film is yet to be made. The actress recently won an award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and now lives a luxurious life. She has a reported net worth of Rs 200 crore.

