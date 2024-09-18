Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

There was no stopping Gracy Singh after 'Lagaan' was released. The actress then went on to work in successful films in Hindi and Telugu. She gained recognition again after she played the lead role opposite Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'

Many actresses in Bollywood, over the years, have managed to cast a spell on audiences just with their smiles. Their smile and innocence were enough to make any film a hit. Gracy Singh is one of them. After working in successful films like 'Lagaan' and 'Munnabhai MBBS', Gracy Singh returned to television 3 years back but could not maintain her stardom. When fans catch her glimpse on social media now, they find it hard to believe it's the same bubbly girl who won their hearts many moons ago.

Born in Delhi, Gracy Singh began her career by working in television. She was seen in the 1997 television serial 'Amanat'. Despite being a part of the industry for many years, Gracy Singh got her breakthrough in 2001 when she played the lead role opposite Aamir Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan'.

But, Gracy Singh could only experience glimpses of success throughout her career. The actress could not build on her stardom and after several flop films, she quit acting and left the industry. The biggest mistake of Gracy Singh's career was starring in KRK’s Bollywood debut 'Deshdrohi'. This film was a box office bomb and completely derailed her career.

In 2013, Gracy Singh joined Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University. In one of her interviews, Gracy Singh said that she feels at peace after joining Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University.

Gracy Singh was last seen in the year 2020 in the TV serial 'Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein'. Another way she stays connected to her fans is via social media where she shares glimpses of her life.

The actress is currently going viral on Instagram for an old video clip. It is an interview from when she starred opposite Aftab Shivdasani in the film 'Muskaan'.

One user commented, "My husband has seen her several months before in London he was telling me she's still so beautiful." Another said, "Are mamuu J to apni Chinky Bhabi hai."

