Despite becoming a household name with films like Lagaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Gracy Singh could not build on her stardom, and after a series of flop films, she left the industry.

Many actors and actresses in the film industry often disappear from public life despite working in superhit films in their careers. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood actress who worked with almost all the stars of the industry in her career and also tried to make a mark on television, but still could not maintain her stardom. We are talking about none other than Gracy Singh, most famous for her roles in Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Gracy Singh started her acting career in the 1997 TV show Amanat. She made her debut in films in 1999 with the Bengali movie Sundori Bou. Despite this, Gracy Singh's breakthrough finally came after she starred in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, opposite Aamir Khan.

Following her successful appearance in Lagaan, Gracy Singh went on to star in several hit films, including Shart, Muskaan, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., and Gangaajal. Despite becoming a household name with films like Lagaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Gracy Singh could not build on her stardom, and after a series of flop films, she left the industry.

After years out of the limelight, Gracy Singh grabbed headlines in 2013 when she joined Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University. Gracy Singh revealed in one of her interviews that she feels at peace after joining Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University.

Her professional journey there also resonated with her spiritual path, as Gracy Singh was last seen in the 2020 TV serial Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, which was the sequel of Santoshi Maa.



Gracy Singh remains very active on social media and keeps posting her photos and videos for her followers to this day. The actress is 44 now and is still single. In a 2020 interview with ETimes, Gracy Singh was quoted as saying that she does not think that this is an appropriate time for her to marry now, but in the future, she may get married to someone.

READ | Hema Malini was secretly arranged to marry this superstar in Chennai temple, drunk Dharmendra stopped wedding last minute by..., actor was..