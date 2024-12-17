Genelia D'Souza was born on August 5, 1987, in Mumbai. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, was born on, December 17, 1978, to former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh and his wife Vaishali Deshmukh. The two came from a different world.

Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating his 46th birthday today. While many fans are wishing the actor by highlighting his journey in the film industry, others are curious to know more about his love story with his wife Genelia D'Souza. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have been married since 2012 but before they tied the knot, the couple dated for 10 years and now have been married for 12.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. The two have always maintained that although they are married, the foundation of their relationship is friendship where they have each other's back. However, many are not aware that to get to this stage in their relationship, they had to struggle for 10 years to make their love story complete.

Genelia D'Souza was born on August 5, 1987, in Mumbai. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, was born on, December 17, 1978, to former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh and his wife Vaishali Deshmukh. The two came from a different world. While Genelia D'Souza came from a Mangalorean Catholic family, Riteish Deshmukh came from a Hindu background.

But despite coming from different worlds, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh found each other. When Genelia D'Souza made her debut, she fell in love with her co-star Riteish Deshmukh. Their debut film was Tujhe Meri Kasam which proved to be a superhit at the box office.

Once, speaking about their love story, Riteish Deshmukh shared that he first met Genelia D'Souza at Hyderabad airport when both of them were going out for the shooting of their first film. Riteish Deshmukh revealed that after dating for 10 years, they got married in 2012 as per both Hindu and Christian traditions.

Genelia D'Souza liked Riteish Deshmukh but she was afraid that due to his ties to the political world, Riteish would be arrogant or have a little attitude. But, it did not take long for her to realise that Riteish Deshmukh was a good person.

The couple was in love and ready to settle down, however, the then–Maharashtra Chief Minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh's father, did not agree. However, things eventually worked out as the couple tied the knot in February 2012.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's first son Riaan was born in November 2014 and their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

After marrying Riteish Deshmukh and becoming the daughter-in-law of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Genelia D'Souza took a break from films. She tried to make a comeback but could not succeed in Bollywood as an actress again. Now, Genelia D'Souza spends most of her time creating content on social media. She also has a business she runs with her husband and a production company.

