Meet actress, who quit films after working in just one film with Shah Rukh Khan, now her husband is three times richer than King Khan

BOLLYWOOD
Vikas Oberoi, Gayatri Joshi's husband, has a staggering wealth of Rs 42,960 crore, and is ranked 58th on Hurun India Rich List 2025. Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore, making him the richest Bollywood celebrity in India. Joshi and Khan worked together in Swades.
Gayatri Joshi, a former actress and model, made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2004 film Swades, which remains her only film role. Following her marriage to businessman Vikas Oberoi, she stepped away from the film industry and became an influential part of Oberoi Realty, where she now serves as a director and a key figure in the company.
Vikas Oberoi, Gayatri Joshi’s husband, has a staggering wealth of Rs 42,960 crore, and is ranked 58th on Hurun India Rich List 2025. He was also ranked 4th among the top five real estate entrepreneurs in India. Vikas serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, the company behind some of Mumbai’s most prestigious real estate developments.
One of their most high-profile projects is the ultra-luxurious Three Sixty West in Worli, Mumbai, where individual apartments can cost up to Rs 400 crore and are home to several Bollywood stars and leading industrialists. Oberoi Realty is also known for its premium suburban condominiums and owns landmark properties like the upscale Westin Hotel, among others.
In the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan officially joined the billionaire club for the first time, with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore. However, despite being the wealthiest celebrity in Bollywood, he did not make it into the overall list of the top 100 richest Indians. Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan are the top 5 richest Bollywood celebrities.
